Tuesday roundup: Russia beats Houston in girls basketball

RUSSIA — Laurissa Poling had 16 points and Jenna Cordonnier had 14 to lift Russia to a 52-34 win over Houston in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday.

The Raiders led 18-2 at the end of the first quarter and cruised from there. Cordonnier had eight points in the first and added four more in the second, while Poling scored eight each in the first and second half.

Whitney Pleiman and Jessica York scored six each for the Raiders (2-0, 1-0 SCAL).

Rebekah New led Houston with 13, while Hayden Riesenbeck scored seven.

Russia plays next on Saturday at Jackson Center, while Houston (0-2, 0-1) travels to New Bremen on Thursday.

Botkins 57, Fairlawn 33

Botkins outscored Fairlawn 13-5 in the third quarter to spark a big SCAL win on Tuesday.

Sarah Bergman scored seven of her 13 points in the first quarter to help the Trojans take a 15-5 lead. Fairlawn outscored 14-13 to stay in the game until the third quarter.

Taira Greve led Botkins with 15 points, while Paige Lane scored 12. Kennedy Spicer scored 10 for Fairlawn, while Lauren Dudgeon scored nine.

Botkins (2-0, 1-0) travels to Fort Loramie on Saturday. Fairlawn (0-3, 0-1) plays next on Thursday at home against Indian Lake.

Bellefontaine 40, Riverside 39

The Chieftains led by three at the end of the third quarter and held on for the close nonconference win over Riverside on Tuesday.

Marissa Davis led Riverside with 13 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Kalin Kreglow scored five points and five rebounds.

Bellefontaine led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Riverside held the Chieftains to two field goals in the second quarter and tied it 21-21 at halftime.

The Patriots (0-1) play next on Thursday at Upper Scioto Valley.

Bowling

Riverside boys, girls lose to West Liberty-Salem

Riverside’s boys team lost to the Tigers 1829-1645. Cameron Hill led the Patriots with a 258 series, while Jacob McKee had a 239 series.

Riverside’s girls team lost 1778-1470. Mereana Steely had a 161 series, while Bridgette Hemlinger had a 239 series.

