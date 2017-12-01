Girls basketball: Lehman outlasts Catholic Central in overtime

SIDNEY — In a wild game with point swings both ways, the Lehman Catholic girls basketball team outlasted visiting Catholic Central in overtime to come away away with a 64-61 victory and get the Cavaliers off to a 2-1 start.

And Lehman did it without 6-foot post Carly Edwards.

“She (Carly Edwards) was sick today,” Lehman coach Craig Hall said. “I am so proud of all these girls. I don’t want to say too much or too little about anyone, it was just a great team effort.”

But, it would be hard not to take notice of a career game from Grace Monnin.

Monnin scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds and saved her biggest plays for the end of the game.

“Grace (Monnin) really stepped up tonight,” Hall said. “I am sure she had a double-double. She played great on offense and on defense.”

First, Monnin broke a 57-57 deadlock with 1:20 to go in overtime to give Lehman the lead for good.

Catholic Central’s Taylor Baker scored with 28 seconds to go to make it 60-59.

Eight seconds later, Monnin hit a jumper.

After an Irish turnover, she hit two free throws to seal the win.

“I wasn’t sure I wanted her (Grace Monnin) to take that shot,” Hall said. “But, she really did a great job tonight.”

Alanna O’Leary added 16 points to the Lehman cause, as the Cavaliers overcame Catholic Central freshman Abbigail Peterson scoring a game-high 30 points.

“I thought Alanna (O’Leary) did a great job handling their pressure,” Hall said. “We had a lot of turnovers the first two games and they were down tonight.”

Another key was Lauren McFarland scoring five of her nine points early in the overtime to give Lehman the lead.

“Lauren (McFarland) and her sister Maddy (McFarland),” Hall said. “I have always said since Maddy was a freshman, those two are two of the smartest players I have had when it comes to basketball.”

A wild first quarter ended with the game tied at 19.

Lehman led 28-27 after a jumper by Monnin.

The Irish started the second half with a 10-4 run to lead 37-32 — only to have Lehman counter with a 16-4 run to take a 48-41 lead early in the fourth quarter.

When Brogan McIver made the first of two free throws with 4:10 remaining, Lehman appeared to lead 51-43 — but a point was taken off the scoreboard.

Riley McIver, who had two baskets in the third quarter run to spark Lehman, hit a free throw with 1:20 to go to give Lehman a 53-52 lead.

Ayanna Doolittle hit one of two free throws to tie it with 57 seconds to go and neither team would score again leading to overtime.

Lauren McFarland also grabbed eight rebounds for Lehman, while Maddy McFarland had seven points.

Peterson had nine rebounds for the Irish, while Doolittle had 13 points and nine rebounds and Ericka Ray had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Lehman was 25-of-56 from the floor for percent and 14 of 21 from the line for 67 percent.

Catholic Central was 24of-54 from the floor for 44 percent and nine of 22 from the line for 41 percent.

The Irish won the battle of the boards 34-33, but had 22 turnovers to the Cavaliers 21.

“You have to give them (Catholic Central) a lot of credit for the way they came in here and played tonight,” Hall said. “I said before, this is the most experienced team I have had. I am so proud of the whole team. Now, we get a little time off.”

After a game that could not have ended any better.

BOXSCORE

Catholic Central (61)

Ayanna Doolittle 6-1-13, Trish McConnell 1-1-3, Ericka Ray 4-2-10, Taylor Baker 2-0-4, Abbigail Peterson 11-4-30, Libby Woeber 0-1-1, Lizzie Bruce 0-0-0, Madison Rice 0-0-0, Becca Samosky 0-0-0. Totals: 24-9-61.

Lehman Catholic (64)

Grace Monnin 10-5-25, Alanna O’Leary 7-2-16, Maddy McFarland 2-2-7, Brogan McIver 1-1-3, Lauren McFarlan 3-3-9, Riley McIver 2-1-5, Emily Fogt 0-0-0. Totals: 25-14-65.

3-point field goals — Catholic Central: Peterson (4). Lehman: Maddy McFarland.

Score By Quarters

Catholic Central 19 27 41 53 61

Lehman Catholic 19 28 45 53 64

Records: Lehman 2-1, Catholic Central 1-1.

Reserve score: Lehman 34, Catholic Central 11.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Lehman Catholic's Grace Monnin shoots over Catholic Central's Abbigail Peterson Thursday night. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Lehman Catholic's Alanna O'Leary goes up for two points over Libby Woeber. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Lehman Catholic's Brogan McIver brings the ball down the floor against Trish McConnell. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Lehman Catholic's Lauren McFarland shoots over Taylor Baker.

By Rob Kiser rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Kiser is the sports editor for the Piqua Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.

