Minster leads Cuyahoga Heights 19-7 at half of D-VII state final

CANTON — Minster’s offense got to work at the end of the second quarter to give the team a lead at halftime of the Division VII state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Jared Huelsman scored two 3-yard touchdown runs in the final five minutes of the half to give Minster a 19-7 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.

The Wildcats went on a 14-play, 94-yard drive that ended with Huelsman’s first TD run with 4:45 left in the second. After a three-and-out by Cuyahoga Heights, Minster drove 83 yards on nine plays and scored on Huelsman’s second run. Isaac Schmiesing missed extra-point attempts after both touchdowns.

Minster took a 7-0 lead with 7:07 left in the first quarter on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Huelsman to Austin Brown. The Redskins scored on a 28-yard pass from Ryan Polk to Dylan Drummond to tie the game.

Minster had 274 yards of offense in the first half on 38 plays, while Cuyahoga Heights had 121 on 28.

Huelsman completed 10-of-16 pass attempts for 135 yards and rushed for 120 yards.

Minster has made state championship games three out of the last four seasons. The Wildcats won the Div. VI state title in 2014 and lost in the D-VII last year.

Minster quarterback Jared Huelsman, right, and offensive line Sam Schmiesing celebrate after a touchdown at the end of the second quarter. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_DSC_3833201712111225448.jpg Minster quarterback Jared Huelsman, right, and offensive line Sam Schmiesing celebrate after a touchdown at the end of the second quarter. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Jared Huelsman has 3 TDs and 255 yards of offense

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter.

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter.