Jackson Center overcomes slow start, beats Lehman Catholic 48-38

SIDNEY — What started as a slow game with very few points scored by either team ended up with Jackson Center coming out on top by a score of 48-38 on Friday night at Lehman Catholic.

The Tigers could only muster three points in the whole first quarter but rebounded with 17 points in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead at the half. Lehman closed the gap in the third quarter, but Jackson Center had a six-point scoring advantage in the fourth to secure the win.

The Tigers connected on 1-of-10 shooting attempts in the first quarter and had several turnovers before calming down. Guard Bryce Sosby and post player Calvin Winner each scored five second-quarter points. Sophomore guard Christopher Elchert hit a 3-pointer, and Trent Platfoot also drilled a 3 to get the Tigers started.

“We are a young and inexperienced team,” Jackson Center coach Scott Elchert said. “We finally got going against their zone defense and with four-year starter Bryce Sosby playing the high post, he got going by making good passes to the cutter and hit some jumpers also. He is a key for us and we rely on his experience and composure.”

Lehman got some nice scoring from wing Kameron Lee in the second quarter. He was effective in transition and was helped by the turnover prone Tigers. But not much offense came from in the first half from any other players, which limited the Cavaliers in trying to rally. Defensively, Lehman played zone the whole game except for the last three minutes.

Another young Tiger who played outstanding was freshman post player Aidan Reichert, who is 6-foot-3 tall. Reichert scored six points and had four rebounds, going 2 for 2 from the foul line.

“He got his feet wet and from then on he was just fine,” Elchert said. “He’s a freshman and his future is bright. He got two big shots to go down in the third quarter.”

Lehman battled and was down by just four points going into the fourth quarter, but the turnover bug haunted the Cavaliers down the stretch.

Lee picked up four fouls and had to sit, which did not help the cause. Lehman struggled shooting outside all night and could not make a 3-pointer when needed most. Preston Rodgers did come up with five points in the fourth quarter, but the rest of the team could only score seven.

In the last three minutes of the game, Jackson Center played well with the lead after Lehman got out of their zone defense and went to man-to-man. Sosby scored seven fourth quarter points, Platfoot hit a 3-pointer and Christopher Elchert hit a 3 and also and made one foul shot after being fouled on a fast-break attempt after a Lehman turnover.

Jackson Center was led in scoring by Bryce Sosby with 15 points. He also had five rebounds.

Trent Platfoot gathered eight points and seven rebounds. Calvin Winner added seven points and seven rebounds and Aidon Reichert scored six points and also had four rebounds. Braden Heitkamp scored four timely points and had three boards.

Lehman Catholic was led by Rodgers, who scored 10. Kameron Lee scored nine, along with seven rebounds.

Lehman has another home game on Saturday, hosting Newton in a game that will start at 5 p.m. with the JV game followed by the varsity.

Jackson Center takes its 1-0 record home for a game with Columbus Grove on Saturday and then faces Shelby County Athletic League rival Russia at home on Dec. 8.