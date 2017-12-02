Girls basketball: Fort Loramie wins 800th game in program history

FORT LORAMIE — Wins have been common for Fort Loramie since the program started in the late 1970’s. If Saturday was any indication, they’re likely to keep coming for a while.

The Redskins continued their hot start in Shelby County Athletic League play on Saturday. Loramie jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 59-28 win over Botkins.

The victory was the 800th in program history, which only three other Ohio high schools have done.

Loramie’s defense caused problems for Botkins throughout the game. The Trojans (1-2, 1-1 SCAL) had several turnovers in the first quarter, which allowed Loramie to get several buckets and help take a big early lead.

“I just can’t get over how our team has the hands on the ball all the time,” Fort Loramie coach Carla Siegel said. “The ball’s being passed and they would penetrate, and we would have a helpside guard get over there and grab the ball in their hands and take off with it.”

It was a dominating performance by Loramie in every facet. The Redskins finished with 15 offensive rebounds and three steals.

“This is a great measuring stick, especially this early in the season” Botkins coach Mike Maurer said. “It lets your team know and us know where you stand at. Loramie’s top in the County. They always are, and everyone goes after them.”

The Redskins (3-0, 2-0) took control in the last four minutes of the quarter. Heather Eilerman hit a basket to give Loramie a 9-3 lead. The Redskins scored seven of the next nine points, and Marissa Meiring and Eilerman added baskets in the last minute to extend the lead to 21-5.

Fort Loramie outscored Botkins 15-5 in the second quarter and never trailed by less than 25 points in the second half.

Botkins made 2-of-9 shot attempts in the first half and was outrebounded 18-9.

“Loramie did the two things they’re really good at,” Maurer said. “Their ball pressure just took us out of the offense, and they just dominated the offensive glass.”

Kennedi Gephart led Loramie with 15 points, while Meiring and Taylor Raterman each finished with 11. Meiring also added 11 rebounds, and Gephart had three steals.

The victory sets up a rivalry showdown between Fort Loramie and Minster on Tuesday. Both schools are undefeated, and Minster was ranked the state’s top Div. IV team a preseason poll by MaxPreps.

Siegel said the Wildcats will be a big challenge.

“We’re coming off three solid wins, two over Division III schools in West Liberty and Anna, and Botkins, which has a good program and good players,” Siegel said. “We’re going to be ready Tuesday and give it our best shot.”

Laura Bergman led Botkins with 11 points. The Trojans’ next game is Thursday at Waynesfield-Goshen.

“I like what I’ve seen so far,” Maurer said of the start of the season. “We’ve definitely got some potential, but we’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to fix if we’re going to keep improving and get some wins.”

Along with 800 wins, Loramie has claimed 23 conference, 23 district, nine regional and two state championships in the program’s history.

Botkins junior guard Taira Greve dribbles with pressure from Fort Loramie’s Marissa Meiring during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday. Meiring scored 11 points for the Redskins. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_DSC_3976-Edit2017122162157814.jpg Botkins junior guard Taira Greve dribbles with pressure from Fort Loramie’s Marissa Meiring during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday. Meiring scored 11 points for the Redskins. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Redskins become fourth Ohio program to reach milestone

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter.

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter.