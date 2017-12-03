Saturday roundup: Russia girls beat Jackson Center, Fairlawn boys beat Bradford

JACKSON CENTER — Russia’s girls basketball team pulled away from Jackson Center in the third quarter of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday. The Raiders held Jackson Center to four points in the quarter and pulled away to a 40-24 win.

Russia led 17-12 at halftime but scored ten points in the third on five baskets while Jackson Center scored four free throws. The Raiders outscored the Tigers 13-8 in the fourth to extend the margin of victory to 16.

Jenna Cordonnier led Russia with 14 points, with seven in each half. Laurissa Poling, Cameo Wilson and Jessica York scored six each.

Katie Sosby led Jackson Center (0-2, 0-1) with 12 points.

Russia (3-0, 2-0 SCAL) plays at Newton on Monday, while Jackson Center’s next game is Tuesday at home against Waynesfield-Goshen.

Anna 55, Houston 22

Anna built a 35-11 halftime and cruised to victory in an SCAL game on Saturday.

Macey Huelskamp led Anna with 17 points, while Jada Rowland scored seven. Seven other players scored for Anna.

Jessica Monnier led Houston with eight points.

Anna (2-2, 1-1) plays next on Saturday at home against Jackson Center. Houston (0-4, 0-2) travels to New Knoxville on Tuesday.

New Bremen 61, Celina 31

New Bremen jumped out to a 25-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Kelly Naylor led New Bremen with 13 points, nine of which came in the first half. Jane Homan scored nine, and Kayla Bergman and Hanna Tenkman scored eight.

The Cardinals (3-0) return to action on Thursday at home against St. Henry.

Makenna Klingshirn led Celina with 12.

Versailles 60, Covington 39

Versailles jumped out to a 16-3 lead over the Buccaneers by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a nonconference win on Saturday. Covington entered the game with a 3-0 record.

The Tigers were led by Kami McEldowney, who scored 17 points. Danielle Winner added 16, Caitlin McEldowney scored 11 and Lindsey Winner scored 10.

Versailles (4-0, 1-0 Midwest Athletic Conference) plays next on Tuesday at Arcanum.

Boys Basketball

Fairlawn 61, Bradford 29

Fairlawn bounced back from Friday’s close loss to Botkins with a dominating win over Bradford. The Jets led 24-13 at halftime and outscored the Railroaders 22-10 in the third quarter to pull away.

Luke Hickman scored all 15 of his points in the second half to help Fairlawn (1-1, 0-1 SCAL) win. Skyler Piper also scored 15, Ashton Piper added 11 and Drew Brautigam added eight.

Dialaquan Millhouse led Bradford with 14.

The Jets’ next game is Saturday at Triad.

Versailles 69, Celina 42

Ohio State signee Justin Ahrens started the season off with a bang for Versailles on Saturday night, setting two school records.

Ahrens scored 46 points and hit 10 3-pointers as Versailles opened the season with the big win.

Troy Christian 58, New Bremen 47

Troy Christian was trailing by 10 points with 4:39 to go in the third quarter at New Bremen on Saturday night, but the Eagles fought back to outscore the Cardinals by 19 down the stretch to claim a 57-48 victory and improve to 2-0 on the season.

Nolan Bornhorst led New Bremen (0-2) with 16 points, while Grant Hoehne scored nine.

New Bremen, which led 28-20 at halftime, plays next on Tuesday at home against Anna.

Parkway 56, Botkins 37

Parkway led 28-20 at halftime and pulled away in a nonconference game on Saturday with a 20-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Spencer Heuker led Botkins (1-1, 1-0 SCAL) with 12 points, while Ethan Butcher scored eight. The Trojans play next on Friday at Fort Loramie.

Lehman Catholic 65, Newton 59

Kameron Lee scored 25 points as Lehman rallied to beat Newton to even its record to 1-1.

Klayseon Wehrley led the way for the Indians with 15 points.

Benjamin Logan 57, Riverside 38

Ben Logan used 16-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter to build and insurmountable 26-7 halftime lead.

Riverside shot 28 percent from the field and had seven offensive rebounds. The Patriots had 19 turnovers.

“Offensively in the first half we allowed them to dictate what we were doing so we had a lot of guys standing around and not a lot of movement,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We also struggled taking care of the ball and getting into our offense because of the pressure that they were applying… Now, we just have to focus on getting better this week so we can prepare for Bradford and Hardin Northern.”

Riverside (0-2) plays the Railroaders on Dec. 5.

