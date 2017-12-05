Monday roundup: Russia beats Newton in overtime

SIDNEY — Laurissa Poling scored six points in overtime to lift Russia to a 38-35 win over Newton in a nonconference game on Monday.

Poling scored three baskets and Jessica York added a free throw for Russia in overtime, while Newton managed one field goal and two free throws. The Indians led 23-20 at the end of the third quarter, but Russia forced overtime in part thanks to two baskets from Cameo Wilson in the fourth.

Poling led Russia with 17 points, while Wilson scored eight. Tatum McBride led Newton with 18.

The Raiders made 14-of-26 free-throw attempts in the game, while Newton made 9-of-14.

Russia (4-0, 2-0 Shelby County Athletic League) plays next on Saturday at Marion Local.

Fairlawn 52, Mississinawa Valley 40

Fairlawn pulled away in the second half of a nonconference game on Monday. Lauren Dudgeon scored nine of her 14 points and Lexi Gaves scored seven of her nine points in the second half to help lead a 32-23 scoring advantage.

MaCalla Huelskamp also scored 14 points for the Jets (2-3, 0-1), and Kennedy Spicer also scored nine. Kyra Lavy led Mississinawa Valley with 12.

The win is the second in a row for Fairlawn, which had previously lost 27 consecutive games.

The Jets play next on Saturday at home against Fairlawn.

Triad 56, Riverside 41

The Cardinals jumped out to a 29-13 halftime lead over Riverside and cruised in the second half.

The Pirates were led by Marissa Davis, who scored 14 points and had 14 rebounds. Shelby Giles added 13 points, all but two of which came in the second half. Alea Ferguson led Triad with 16 points.

Riverside (0-3, 0-1 Northwest Central Conference) hosts Hardin Northern on Friday.

Fairlawn earns second win, Riverside drops to 0-3