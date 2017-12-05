Girls basketball: Big second quarter lifts Minster over Fort Loramie

MINSTER — Fort Loramie had one bad quarter defensively in a nonconference game on Tuesday night, but Minster got enough scoring in the quarter to survive a late rally.

The Wildcats used a 16-point scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a big lead and then held on in the final minutes to earn a 35-26 win.

Fort Loramie finished the first quarter on a 7-2 run, but Minster scored eight points in the first two minutes of the second to spark a 20-4 advantage.

The Redskins held Minster to two points in the third quarter and then started the fourth on a 7-0 run to pull within 30-24. But Taylor Kogge hit back-to-back baskets over a two-minute period in the fourth to push Minster’s lead to 34-24, and Loramie didn’t come closer than eight points after that.

Courtney Pregner led Minster with nine points, while Kogge finished with eight. Kennedi Gephart led Fort Loramie with seven points.

Pregner scored the game’s first six points to help Minster build an early lead. The Wildcats led 8-2 with 1:15 left, but Fort Loramie scored two baskets in the final minute — including a bucket in the paint with 12 seconds left by Abby Holthaus after a pass from Marissa Meiring — to close the gap to 8-7.

Minster built its lead with a dominating defensive effort in the second.

After Fort Loramie got a basket in the first minute, the Wildcats clamped down defensively and allowed only one basket the rest of the quarter. Minster clogged the passing lanes, and when the Redskins could get a shot off during the quarter, they could not get an offensive rebound.

Minster also capitalized on several turnovers in the second quarter. Ivy Wolf took the ball out of a Fort Loramie player’s hands at half court and threw it inside to Demaris Wolf, who made a shot off the glass with 5:51 left to boost Minster’s lead to 17-9.

Wolf hit a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later that forced Fort Loramie coach Carla Siegel to call a timeout, but the Redskins couldn’t stop the run. Danielle Barhorst made an inside shot with 28 seconds left to finish the quarter’s scoring and give Minster a 28-11 lead.

Fort Loramie (3-1, 2-0 Shelby County Athletic League) travels to Fairlawn on Saturday for an SCAL game, while Minster (3-0) opens Midwest Athletic Conference play on Thursday at home against Parkway.

Fort Loramie's Taylor Ratermann tries to pass around Minster's Taylor Kogge during a nonconference game on Tuesday at Minster. Minster senior guard Alli Fischer guards Fort Loramie's Kennedi Gephart during a nonconference game on Tuesday night in Minster.

Wildcats outscore Fort Loramie 20-4 in second quarter to spark win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter.

