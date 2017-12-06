Minster boys basketball schedule adjusted

Due to Minster’s state title run in football, several boys basketball games have been postponed or canceled.

Minster’s game at Spencerville originally scheduled for Dec. 2 was moved to Dec. 17. A game at Van Wert scheduled for this Friday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled at this time, according to athletic director Josh Clune.

Minster’s home opener was originally scheduled for Saturday against Botkins, and that contest has been postponed until Jan. 23. Minster’s Midwest Athletic Conference opener against Coldwater was originally scheduled for Dec. 15 and has been moved to Jan. 9.

Minster will open the season on Jan. 16 at Wapakoneta.

Several games have been moved due to football state title run