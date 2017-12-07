Whit Parks resigns from Fort Loramie

Fort Loramie announced on Wednesday that head football coach Whit Parks has submitted a letter of resignation after three years at the helm.

“We would like to thank Coach Parks for everything that he brought to our program the last three years,” Fort Loramie athletic director Damon Smith said in a release. “He was passionate about the game of football and driven to develop young men of character and integrity. We now look for a head coach to build upon the solid foundation that Coach Parks and others have helped establish here at Loramie.”

Fort Loramie went 19-13 over the last three years and made the playoffs in 2015 and 2017.

Parks took the job in 2015 after the resignation of Matt Burgbacher, who left Fort Loramie for Troy.

Parks has a career coaching record of 213-158-3. He started his coaching career in 1975 and has coached at Zanesville, Marysville and Minster among other schools.

Smith said the position has been posted on the OHSAA website and other state and local job sites.

Fort Loramie coach Whit Parks http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_Parks-Whit-2.jpg Fort Loramie coach Whit Parks