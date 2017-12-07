Girls basketball: New Bremen improves to 4-0 with win over St. Henry

SIDNEY — New Bremen pulled away in the third quarter to a Midwest Athletic Conference win over St. Henry on Thursday. The Cardinals outscored St. Henry by nine points in the third and won 48-36.

It’s the latest win in a hot start to the season for New Bremen (4-0, 1-0 MAC). New Bremen opened the season with double-digit wins over Anna and Houston in November and beat Celina by 30 points last Saturday.

New Bremen led 21-15 at halftime against St. Henry and pulled away with a big run at the start of the third quarter.

Paige Jones hit a free throw and then made an inside shot in the first minute of the third to push New Bremen’s lead to nine points. She scored 10 points in the quarter to help lead a 19-10 scoring advantage. Hanna Tenkman made a 3-pointer with 6:30 left to extend the lead to 27-17, and Jane Homan made an inside basket a minute later to extend the lead 13 points.

“We weren’t able to hit any shots early on, and I told them at halftime that we just have to keep playing defense, and that will get us through,” New Bremen coach Chris Burden said. “That’s what happened in the third quarter. We kept playing defense, and we finally hit some shots. Paige, she’s just a competitor, and she had the lane quite a few times and just took advantage of that.”

Homan made a jumper with 27 seconds left, which pushed New Bremen’s lead to 40-23. The Cardinals led by as many as 18 points in the fourth.

“Our willingness to compete, especially in that third quarter when we kind of took things over, is a sign that we’re a good basketball team and able to stick with the plan,” Burden said. “It showed we’re able to extend the lead.”

Jones led New Bremen with 15 points, while Kelly Naylor scored eight and Tenkman finished with six.

St. Henry falls to 2-2 overall with the loss and 0-1 in the MAC. Allison Siefring led the Redskins with 11 points.

Jones made a foul shot with 50 seconds left in the first quarter to give New Bremen a 10-5 lead, which was the score at the end of the first quarter.

Jones hit a jumper off the glass with 6:08 left to extend New Bremen’s lead to 16-8, but St. Henry closed the gap before halftime. The Redskins scored the next five points to limit the lead to five and later pulled within 19-15 after an inside basket by Carleigh Deitsch.

Thieman made a jump shot with two seconds left to extend New Bremen’s halftime lead to six points.

New Bremen’s next game is Monday at Lincolnview.

New Bremen’s Kayla Bergman shoots as St. Henry’s Nora Vaughn slaps at the ball on Thursday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN120817BremGbball2.jpg New Bremen’s Kayla Bergman shoots as St. Henry’s Nora Vaughn slaps at the ball on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Kelly Naylor, right, takes a shot as St. Henry’s Allison Siefring defends during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in New Bremen. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN120817BremGbball1.jpg New Bremen’s Kelly Naylor, right, takes a shot as St. Henry’s Allison Siefring defends during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in New Bremen. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cardinals pull away in third to 48-36 win over St. Henry

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter.

