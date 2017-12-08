Boys basketball: Russia beats Jackson Center 38-33

JACKSON CENTER — Close games are the norm when Jackson Center and Russia play in Shelby County Athletic League action. And recently, Russia wins have been the norm as well.

Russia beat Jackson Center 38-33 on Friday to stay unbeaten in SCAL play. It’s Russia’s sixth win in the last seven meetings between the two schools. Aside from a 10-point win by Russia in the squads’ first meeting last year, none of the games have been decided by more than five points.

Trent Platfoot hit a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left to pull Jackson Center (1-2, 0-1 SCAL) within 33-30, but Evan Monnier made two free throws and Dion Puthoff made one in the next 35 seconds to put Russia up by six points. Christopher Elchert made a 3 from the top of the key with nine seconds left to bring Jackson Center within 36-33, but Daniel Kearns made two foul shots with six seconds left to secure the win for Russia (3-1, 1-0).

Kearns led Russia with 14 points, and Jordan York scored seven. Platfoot led Jackson Center with 11 points, and Elchert finished with nine.

After Jackson Center tied the game 24-24 early in the fourth quarter, Russia scored the next four points. Kearns hit a free throw with 6:15 left, then Jordan York hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 4:35 left to give the Raiders a 28-24 lead.

Platfoot hit a 3 with 3:42 left to bring Jackson Center within one point, but Kearns drove inside and scored on Russia’s next possession and made a foul shot to complete a three-point play and put Russia ahead 31-27.

Elchert hit a 3-pointer with 5:31 left in the third quarter to give Jackson Center a 21-20 lead. The Tigers didn’t score the rest of the quarter, though, and Russia built a lead as a result.

Kearns hit an inside shot with 4:14 left to give the Raiders the lead, then Hunter Cohee made a short jumper with 3:34 left to extend the lead to 24-21 with 3:34 left.

The Raiders didn’t score the rest of the third quarter, and Jackson Center tied the game at 24-24 after a 3-pointer by Bryce Sosby with 6:25 left in the fourth.

Russia scored three baskets in a minute span in the first quarter to break a 4-4 tie and take a seven-point lead. Kearns hit a shot off the glass to start the run with 3:20 left, then Carter Francis followed with a steal and layup 20 seconds later. Jack Dapore then hit a long 3-pointer with 2:16 left to give the Raiders an 11-4 lead.

Jackson Center held Russia scoreless over the next five minutes and battled back to tie the game. Elchert hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with just over a minute left in the first, then Aidan Reichert made a putback with 30 seconds left to bring Jackson Center within 11-9.

Platfoot hit a shot of the glass with 6:36 left in the second to tie the game, and it was a back-and-forth contest after that.

Kearns made two foul shots with 17 seconds left to give Russia an 18-16 lead, which was the score at halftime.

Jackson Center's Bryce Sosby puts the ball up as Russia's Daniel Kearns defends at Jackson Center Friday. Jackson Center's Trent Platfoot drives against Russia's Jack Dapore at Jackson Center Friday. Russia's Jordan York shoots over Jackson Center's Trent Platfoot at Jackson Center Friday.

Raiders have won six out of last seven games against Jackson Center

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter.

