Boys basketball: Versailles shuts down St. John’s

VERSAILLES — A dominating defensive effort led Versailles to a 48-30 victory against Delphos St. John’s in a’ Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Friday.

Versailles held St. John’s, a state semifinalist in last season in Division IV, to nine points in the first half Friday night.

“Our hands were just everywhere,” Versailles coach Travis Swank said. “We made a lot of deflections, we got a lot of loose balls, it felt like a lot of steals and that’s what we need to bring. Defense can’t take off during games. Offense sometimes is not always going to be there, and it really wasn’t tonight. We had some good spurts here and there, but you know we were forcing some stuff on offense. But defense has to be lights out all the time.”

Versailles led throughout and took a quick 6-0 lead with baskets by AJ Ahrens and Keaton McEldowney and then a big dunk by Justin Ahrens. St. John’s was only able to score four points the entire quarter off one basket and a pair of free throws.

“A lot of energy, a lot of effort,” Swank said. “I don’t know how many deflections we had in the first quarter and throughout the whole game, but it sure did feel like a lot.”

Versailles’ defensive dominance continued into the second quarter as the Tigers held St. John’s to just five points and picked up the offensive tempo and scored 19 to go into halftime leading 29-9.

Justin Ahrens, who finished the night with five assists, drew a lot of defensive pressure to set up his teammates for easy baskets.

“Teams are going to concentrate on Justin,” Swank said. “We do know that coming into games. Our guys are ready to move and cut off of that. As you saw, he had sometimes three, four guys collapse on him, and our guys were just back cutting in behind them from where they were coming and getting layups. So we had 24 points, I think, off of layups in the first half.”

After a dominating first half, Versailles began to slow down in the third quarter. St. John’s outscored Versailles 10-6 in the third quarter to reduce its deficit to 35-19 as turnovers became an issue for the Tigers.

“A lot of them were unforced really,” Swank said. “We were just trying to calm everybody down. We’re still a young team. I know we’ve got some guys back from last year’s team, but we’re really young still as far as experience-wise goes. Really only three guys that have ever played varsity minutes so you’re going to have that.”

The Tigers, who led by at least 13 points throughout the entire second half, started to get back on track in the fourth quarter and outscored the Blue Jays 13-11 in the period to win.

AJ Ahrens led Versailles with a game-high 15 points on Friday.

“He’s gotta be a force on both ends of the floor for us this year, even more than what he was last year,” Swank said. “He does so many good things for us. He can guard so many different positions because he’s quick enough to guard a guard and he’s big enough and strong enough to take a post player.”

Justin Ahrens scored 14 points, McEldowney scored seven, Evan Hiestand and Michael Stammen scored four, Noah Richard scored three and Andrew DeMange scored one.

Jared Wurst, one of two returning starters from last year’s state final four team, led St. John’s with nine points on Friday.

Versailles improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the MAC with Friday’s win while St. John’s fell to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the MAC. The Tigers play next on Saturday at Covington.

Versailles’ AJ Ahrens drives toward the basket during a Midwest Athletic Conference boys basketball game against Delphos St. John’s on Friday in Versailles. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_AJ-Ahrens-PRINT-1.jpg Versailles’ AJ Ahrens drives toward the basket during a Midwest Athletic Conference boys basketball game against Delphos St. John’s on Friday in Versailles. Kyle Shaner | AIM Media Midwest

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner is the sports editor of the Greenville Daily Advocate. Shaner may be reached at (937) 569-4316 or on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate.

