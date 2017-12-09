Friday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Botkins, Anna beats Houston

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie started Shelby County Athletic League play with a 62-27 win over Botkins on Friday.

The Redskins started the first quarter a little slow, but Tyler Siegel brought life to the gym and with a monster right handed jam along the baseline. That kicked started a 10-0 run to give the Redskins a 12-3 lead after the first quarter.

Fort Loramie turned it on in the second and led 31-3 at one point, before Botkins freshman Tyler Free hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

Fort Loramie started the third quarter right where they left off as they scored the first six of the period and cruised from there.

Dillon Braun led Fort Loramie with 23 points, and Siegel finished with 13 point and five rebounds. Evan Berning added nine points and six rebounds for the Redskins, who improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league play. Nick Brandewie and Eli Rosengarten each added four assists.

Free led Botkins (1-2, 1-1 SCAL) with 15 points.

Fort Loramie hosts Franklin Monroe on Tuesday, while Botkins’ next game is Friday at home against Houston.

New Knoxville 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 42

The Rangers put Waynesfield-Goshen away with a 22-13 scoring advantage in the third quarter to earn their first win of the season in a nonconference game on Friday.

New Knoxville had a 21-15 halftime lead before putting the game away in the third.

Ben Lammers hit six 3-pointers in the game and led New Knoxville with 22 points. Nathan Tinnerman scored 15, and Jared Osborne and Jonah Lageman each added six.

The Rangers (1-1) return to action on Saturday at Anna.

Riverside 58, Hardin Northern 24

Riverside built a 23-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and had no problems rolling to its second straight victory.

The Pirates used a 16-9 scoring advantage in the second quarter to increase the lead to 25 points by halftime.

“Tonight, I think that we finally came out with the fire and energy that we have needed for the past few games to be successful,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “…There still were some areas in which we lacked that we will need to work on this week in order to get ready for our games next weekend, but overall I was very proud of the effort our guys gave.”

Lane Willoby led Riverside with 15 points, while Wyatt Auflick and Alonzo Stotler each had 10 points. Jaxon Heath led the team with three assists, Stotler led the team with eight rebounds. Kyle Knight added eight points.

“I was really happy with the way our guys played and our scoring balance as well,” Bodenmiller said. “From the starting five to the guys off the bench, everyone came ready to play and brought a lot of positive contributions to the game.”

Riverside improved to 2-2 overall with the win and 1-0 in the Northwest Central Conference. The Pirates return to action next Friday at home against Ridgemont.

Anna 84, Houston 39

Anna led by 15 points at halftime and used a 20-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter to help pull away from Houston in an SCAL game on Friday.

Wyatt Bensman led Anna with 30 points, while Howie Ludwig scored 17 for Houston.

Anna (2-0, 1-0 SCAL) hosts New Knoxville on Saturday, while Houston (0-2, 0-2) hosts Franklin Monroe.

Riverside wins second in a row, New Knoxville wins first of season