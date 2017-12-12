Monday roundup: Tippecanoe beats Fort Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — Tippecanoe jumped out early against Fort Loramie in a nonconference game on Monday night and won 59-41.

Fort Loramie came as close as nine points in the third quarter but couldn’t narrow the gap further. Tippecanoe used a 15-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take a 45-27 lead.

The undefeated Red Devils took a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 12 points by halftime.

Abby Holthaus had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Kennedy Gephart scored 11 for the Redskins, and Marissa Meiring scored eight.

Allison Mader led Tippecanoe with 23 points and Maddie Frederick scored 22.

Fort Loramie (4-2, 3-0 Shelby County Athletic League) plays next on Dec. 19 at New Bremen.

Tri-Village 63, Houston 36

Tri-Village jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter in Monday’s nonconference matchup.

After the Patriots outscored Houston 9-7 in the second quarter, they put the game away in the third quarter with a 26-13 advantage.

Jess Monnier and Morgan Ely each led the Wildcats with 10 points, while Rebekah New scored six.

Trisa Porter led Tri-Village with 16 points.

Houston (0-7, 0-3 SCAL) plays again on Saturday at home against Fairlawn.

New Bremen 49, Lincolnview 41

New Bremen trailed 17-14 at the end of the first quarter but jumped ahead on Monday with a 13-3 scoring advantage in the second quarter. The Cardinals outscored Lincolnview 12-8 in the third to secure the win.

Paige Jones led New Bremen with 15 points and Macy Puthoff scored 14. Kelly Naylor added nine for the Cardinals (5-0, 1-0 Midwest Athletic Conference).

New Bremen plays next on Thursday at Versailles.

New Bremen beats Lincolnview, Houston loses to Tri-Village