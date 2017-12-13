Sidney swim teams beat Botkins, Lehman

Sidney’s Brennan McClain swims the 500 meter freestyle on Sunday at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. The Yellow Jackets competed against Botkins and Lehman Catholic. Sidney boys won with 154 to Botkins’ 44 and Lehman’s 19, and Sidney’s girls won with 131 to Botkins’ 71 and Lehman’s 16.

