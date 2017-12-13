Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie improves to 3-0

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie used a big third quarter to pull ahead of Frankin Monroe for good in a nonconference game on Tuesday night.

Franklin Monroe came in at 3-1 and gave the Redskins their first true test. Fort Loramie came out of the gates early building an early 16-7 lead after one quarter of play but Franklin Monroe came out in the second quarter and tighten things up.

The Jets benefited from multiple Redskins in foul trouble and hit a 35 footer at the halftime buzzer to cut Fort Loramie’s lead to 25-23.

Fort Loramie came out the second half and scored the first six of the second half. After a Franklin Monroe timeout, the Redskins kept the pressure coming and built a 40-26 lead. The 14-point lead would hold up going into the fourth quarter. Franklin Monroe came no closer than eight points in the fourth.

Dillon Braun led Loramie with 17 points and Tyler Siegel scored 13 on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. The Redskins 18 for 38 (47.3 percent) from the field.

Zach Cable led the Jets with 13 points.

Fort Loramie (3-0, 1-0 Shelby County Athletic League) travels to Fairlawn on Friday for a league game.

Mississinawa Valley 50, New Bremen 49

Ethan Bowman hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Mississinawa Valley to a 50-49 win over New Bremen on Tuesday.

New Bremen led by a point at the end of the first quarter but Mississinawa Valley used a 15-11 advantage in the second to build a 29-26 halftime lead. New Bremen trailed 41-38 heading into the fourth quarter but retook the lead before Bowman’s decisive 3.

Avery Powers led New Bremen with 11 points, and Bryce Bickle and Grant Hoehne added 10 each. The Cardinals shot 21 for 51 (41 percent) from the field and had 30 rebounds. Luke Vonderhaar led New Bremen individually with nine rebounds.

Bowman led Mississinawa Valley with 16 points, while Matt Slob added 10.

New Bremen (1-4) hosts Versailles on Friday.

Versailles 68, Chaminade-Julienne 40

Versailles led 29-22 at halftime but put the game away with a 39-18 scoring advantage in the second half.

The Tigers outscored Chaminade 20-12 in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead and then put the game away with a 19-6 advantage in the fourth.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with 33 points and AJ Ahrens scored 11. Noah Richard added nine for the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Midwest Athletic Conference).

Versailles returns to action on Friday at New Bremen.

Girls basketball

Botkins 64, Ridgemont 51

Botkins outscsored Ridgemont 17-10 after the first quarter but Ridgemont cut the deficit to 32-29 at halftime.

After the Trojans stretched the lead to six at the end of the third, they pulled away with a 16-9 advantage in the fourth.

Sarah Bergman led Botkins with 24 points, while Paige Lane scored 14 and Taira Greve scored 11. The Trojans made 12-of-25 free-throw attempts and made 17 field goals in the game.

Priscilla Howland led Ridgemont with 17 points.

Botkins (5-1, 2-1 SCAL) plays at Jackson Center on Saturday.

Jackson Center 40, Riverside 38

Katie Sosby led Jackson Center with 17 points as the Tigers overcame a first-quarter deficit to earn the nonconference win.

Jackson Center trailed 12-9 after the first quarter but took a 21-18 lead by halftime. The Tigers led by one point at the end of the third and hit two 3-pointers in the fourth to spark a 12-11 advantage and stay ahead.

Caroline Frieders and Kennadie Resse added nine points for Jackson Center, who made 6-of-13 foul shot attempts.

Marissa Davis led Riverside with 12 points and Kalin Kreglow added nine points and nine rebounds. The Pirates had 28 rebounds and 12 assists.

Jackson Center (2-3, 0-3 SCAL) plays next on Saturday at home against Botkins. Riverside (0-3, 0-1) returns to action on Thursday at Ridgemont.

Russia 51, New Knoxville 35

The Raiders led 13-6 after the first quarter and 24-13 at halftime. Russia put the game away with a 16-9 advantage in the third quarter.

Jenna Cordonnier led Russia with 20 points and Laurissa Polling added 12. Morgan Leffel led New Knoxville with 13. Russia made 5-of-9 foul shots and New Knoxville made 7-of-13.

Russia (6-0, 2-0) plays next on Saturday at home against Anna. New Knoxville (2-4, 0-1) returns to action on Thursday at Parkway.

Dillon Braun http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_Braun.jpg Dillon Braun

Botkins, Jackson Center, Russia girls post wins