Wednesday roundup: Sidney wrestling splits double dual

RIVERSIDE — Sidney traveled to Stebbins for a double meet on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets lost to Vandalia-Butler 53-21 and then defeated Stebbins 42-36.

Registering pins on the night were seniors Allen Tangeman (170 pounds) and Jordan Marvin (220) and freshman Bryon Jones (HWT).

Also, this past Saturday, Sidney competed in the Kilted Classic at Sparta Highland High School. Out of the field of 15 teams, Sidney placed ninth with two top four placers in Grant Fair and Allen Tangeman.

“The team showed some heart as everyone wrestled five matches on the day,” Sidney coach Clayton Westerbeck said. “We are a young team and improving weekly. “

Sidney’s next match is a home dual against Piqua next Wednesday.

Riverside boys, girls bowling lose to Greenon

Riverside’s bowling teams played Greenon on Wednesday at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine, and both came up short.

Riverside’s boys lost 2,065 to 1,684. Hunter Russell had a 144 game and a 276 series and Bailey Gammell added a 143 game.

Riverside’s girls lost 2,152-1,560. Bridgette Hemlinger had a 270 series, Kaylyn Wren added a 121 game and Ashley Russell had a 119.

