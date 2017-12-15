Thursday roundup: Versailles, Minster earn wins

VERSAILLES — Versailles doubled up New Bremen 58-29 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

Versailles led 20-10 through one quarter and 33-17 at halftime.

Danielle Kunk, Caitlin McEldowney and Danielle Winner led Versailles with 11 points each on Thursday. Lindsey Winner added 10 points.

Paige Jones led New Bremen with nine points and Molly Smith scored five.

Versailles improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the MAC with the win while New Bremen fell to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Versailles plays at Lima Bath on Saturday, while New Bremen hosts Delphos Jefferson.

Minster 61, Coldwater 41

The Wildcats built a 37-26 halftime lead and outscored Coldwater 17-9 in the third to put Thursday’s MAC game away.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 18 points, 13 of which came in the first quarter. Courtney Pregner added 13 points, Jessica Falk added 11 and Taylor Kogge scored 10. The Wildcats made 6-of-7 free throws and made 25 field goals in the game.

Maura Hoying led the Cavaliers with 12 points.

Minster (6-0, 2-0 MAC) plays at Van Wert on Saturday.

Marion Elgin 80, Lehman Catholic 66

Elgin used a 20-12 scoring advantage in the second quarter to spark a Northwest Central Conference win on Thursday.

The game was tied 16-16 after the first quarter. After Elgin took an eight-point halftime lead, it used a 27-23 advantage in the third to go up by double digits.

Rylie McIver led Lehman with 15 points and five steals, and Alanna O’Leary scored 14 points and had three assists. Brogan McIver scored 12 points for the Cavaliers and Carly Edwards added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Lehman (2-2, 0-1 NWCC) plays next on Monday at Fairlawn.

New Knoxville 54, Parkway 48

Parkway outscored New Knoxville 14-8 in overtime to earn a victory in a MAC game on Thursday.

Parkway led 19-14 at halftime but New Knoxville outscored the Panthers 11-8 and in the third and 15-13 in the fourth to force overtime.

Erin Scott led the Rangers with 20 points, while Megan Jurosic scored 12 and Taylor Doty scored 10.

New Knoxville (2-5, 0-2 MAC) plays next on Monday at home against Spencerville.

Ridgemont 42, Riverside 27

Ridgemont outscored the Pirates 15-10 in the first quarter and then used a 12-1 scoring advantage in the second to pull away.

Kalin Kreglow led Riverside with 10 points and had nine rebounds. Marissa Davis led Riverside with 20 rebounds and added five points.

Shaylee McGrath led Ridgemont with 10 points.

Riverside (0-4, 0-2 NWCC) plays next on Monday at home against Botkins.

