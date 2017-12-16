Friday roundup: Botkins, Anna, Loramie post SCAL wins

BOTKINS — The Trojans jumped out to a 24-point halftime lead over Houston and cruised to a 59-50 win in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday.

Ethan Butcher scored nine points in the first quarter to help Botkins built a 24-8 lead. Spencer Heuker then added six as the Trojans used a 17-9 advantage in the second quarter to build an insurmountable 41-17 halftime lead.

Butcher led Botkins with 17 points, while Tyler Free and Connor Smack each added 10 points. The Trojans made 13-of-23 free-throw attempts in the game and made 21 field goals.

The Wildcats cut the final deficit with 19-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter and a 14-12 advantage in the fourth.

John Leist led Houston with 11 points, while Tristin Freisthuler and Howie Ludwig each scored nine points.

Botkins (2-2, 2-1 SCAL) plays next at Jackson Center on Friday, while Houston (0-4, 0-3) returns to action on Saturday at home against Ansonia.

Anna 66, Jackson Center 39

After taking a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, Anna outscored the Tigers 20-10 in the second to go up by 18 at halftime and jump-start Friday’s SCAL win.

Anna put the game away with a 21-12 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Wyatt Bensman led the Rockets with 22 points, while Griffin Doseck scored 14 and Bart Bixler added 12. The Rockets made 27 field goals in the game and 6-of-6 free throw attempts.

Bryce Sosby led the Tigers with 13 points.

Anna (4-0, 2-0) plays at Covington on Saturday night, while Jackson Center (1-3, 0-2) plays at Indian Lake.

Fort Loramie 67, Fairlawn 21

Fort Loramie traveled to Fairlawn on Friday night for a SCAL game and made quick work of the young Jets.

Fort Loramie jumped out early to a 6-0 lead and never looked back. The Redskins got things going early by spreading out Fairlawn’s defense and getting quick attacks and dump offs to the post. The Redskins led 14-2 after one quarter of play and then turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter.

Fort Loramie forced several Fairlawn turnovers which led to easy points in transition. A 25-point outburst in the second quarter gave the Redskins a 39-12 lead at halftime.

The second quarter was fueled by 3-pointers. Dillon Braun drilled three 3’s and Carter Mescher and Nathan Ratermann also knocked home a three in the second quarter.

Fort Loramie continued the pressure in the third quarter as they build a 53-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins were led by their trio of seniors. Dillon Braun had 22 points including four 3-pointers, Evan Berning had 11 points and six assists and Tyler Siegel had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Nick Brandewie also added seven points for Loramie.

Loramie made 20-of-34 (58.8 percent) field goal attempts and 19-of-21 foul shot attempts.

Luke Hickman led Fairlawn with nine points, while Tyler Kelch scored seven.

Fort Loramie (4-0, 2-0) hosts New Bremen on Saturday, while Fairlawn plays next on Tuesday at Houston.

Versailles 55, New Bremen 51

New Bremen stormed back in the second half but couldn’t complete a comeback against the Tigers in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday.

The Cardinals used a 24-15 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to close the gap, but Versailles made 9-of-10 free-throw attempts in the fourth to hold on.

Versailles led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and used an 8-4 advantage in the second to build a 10-point halftime lead. The Tigers extended the lead to 40-27 by the end of the third before New Bremen rallied.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with 20 points while AJ Ahrens added 12. The Tigers made 11-of-17 free throw attempts in the game.

Avery Powers led New Bremen with 17 points, while Nolan Bornhorst scored 12. New Bremen went to the free-throw line twice in the game.

Versailles (5-0, 2-0 MAC) plays next on Dec. 23 at home against Tippecanoe, while New Bremen (1-5, 0-1) plays on Saturday at Fort Loramie.

New Knoxville 65, Parkway 47

Parkway built a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, but New Knoxville outscored the Panthers 17-7 to jump-start Friday’s MAC win.

New Knoxville put the game away with a 23-17 advantage in the third and an 18-11 advantage in the fourth.

Nathan Tinnerman led the Rangers with 27 points while Ben Lammers scored 14. Logan Huff led Parkway with 13.

New Knoxville (2-2, 1-0 MAC) returns to action on Saturday at home against Lima Shawnee.

Riverside 59, Ridgemont 35

Riverside led by three points after the first quarter and then pulled away with a 15-7 scoring advantage in the second. The Pirates secured the Northwest Central Conference win in the second half with a 15-9 advantage in the third and 17-10 advantage in the fourth.

Kyle Knight and Wyatt Auflick each led Riverside with 12 points. Auflick also had a team-high eight rebounds. Trey Lane added 11 points for the Pirates.

Riverside made 22-of-50 (44 percent) of shots from the field in the game and outrebounded Ridgemont 32-11.

The Pirates (3-2, 2-0) will host Russia on Saturday in nonconference action.

“Tonight, I was really happy with our level of play throughout all four quarters,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Again, we had a lot of guys come in off the bench and bring positive minutes. I thought that we did a nice job controlling the boards, as well. You have to give Ridgemont credit, though, they kept playing hard and fighting all the way to the end. We still have a lot of work to do though, and we’re going to have to prepare for a tough match-up tomorrow night with Russia.”

Marion Elgin 47, Lehman Catholic 44

Kameron Lee led Lehman with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Preston Rodgers scored nine points.

The Cavaliers shot 15 for 46 (33 percent) from the field and 10 for 20 from the free-throw line.

Lehman (1-2, 0-1 NWCC) plays at Springfield Catholic Central on Saturday.

