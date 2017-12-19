Bowling roundup: Sidney boys post win over Xenia, girls lose

Sidney’s bowling teams split a match with Xenia on Friday at Bel-Mar Lanes.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys team beat the Buccaneers 2,48-1,970 to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in GWOC American Division play.

Leading the way was sophomore Jaxon Rickey with two games of 246 for a 492 series. Damion Phillis and Harrison Fisher both had 401 series.

“This was another solid performance from the boys squad,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “There is a lot of fire power from this team, and I feel like we have a lot of depth. Rickey didn’t bowl at all Tuesday (against West Carrollton), and he bounces back Friday with a huge set”

“I think any of the seven boys I have on varsity can come out and put up great scores any given night. That makes it much easier on me as a coach, having that much confidence in all of my kids I put out there. It’s a great group.”

Xenia won the girls match 2,059-1,598. Sidney dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in divisional play.

Jenna Beatty led the girls with a 323 series. Camryn Smith had a 299 series. Nickaylee Hastings had a 291 series.

“Statistically speaking, we had a better night than we did Tuesday night, but we lost instead of won,” Knoop said. “Xenia had a very good night, and they could very easily do big things this season.

“We are getting better, each match, which is nice to see. We will get where we need to be, it’ll take some time though. We have a great starting block with Jenna Beatty. Once we do a better job of spare shooting during matches, that’ll go a long way to for us.”

Western Ohio High School Bowling Conference play continues

Versailles’ girls won a West Ohio High School Bowling Conference match against Coldwater on Saturday at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles.

The Tigers beat Coldwater 2,661-2,495. Haddi Treon led Versailles with games of 167 and 213, Morgan Heitkamp rolled games of 181 and 180, Morgan Barlage rolled games of 172 and 168, Makenzie Berning rolled games of 161 and 165, Jena Mangen rolled a 178 and Lindsey Cheadle rolled a 158.

Fort Loramie beat the Mississinawa Valley girls 2,048-1,910. Avory Smith led the Redskins with games of 149 and 158. Jenna Thomas rolled games of 102 and 299, Elena Bulcher rolled 135 and 150, Brittany Marsellar rolled 94 and 152 and Danielle Wendeln rolled 97 and 111.

New Bremen beat the Ansonia girls 2,074-1,436. Ashton Ritter led the Cardinals with games of 169 and 191. Tara Springer rolled a 153 and 179, Mykayla Truman rolled a 134 and 103, Cassie Albers rolled a 112 and 115, Madelin Burtch rolled a 100 and Emma Keller an 86.

Versailles’ girls improved to 3-1 while Fort Loramie moved to 2-1 and New Bremen moved to 2-3.

Minster beat the Versailles boys bowling team 2,703-2,653. Seth Reeves led Minster with games of 236 and 173 for a 409 series. Alex Heuker rolled 189 and 190, Luke Jacobs rolled 157 and 185, David Gabel rolled 189 and 143, Jordan Caisse rolled a 212 and Jack Olberding rolled a 103.

Sam Bensman led Versailles with games of 225 and 195, Brandon Bradley rolled games of 201 and 171, Quayd Pearson rolled games of 188 and 148, Luke Shellhaas rolled games of 163 and 159, Bretten Cheadle rolled a 147, and Tyler Gehret rolled a 132.

Minster improved to 2-3 overall, while Versailles dropped to 2-3 with the loss.

The WOHSBC season will continue on Saturday at Community Lanes in Minster with the girls bowling at 9:45 a.m. and the boys bowling at 1 p.m.

For more information about the WOHSBC, visit its website at wohsbc.com.

