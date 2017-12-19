Monday roundup: Lehman Catholic beats Fairlawn

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic picked up a 55-40 win over Fairlawn on Monday in a nonconference game.

The Cavaliers put the game away with a 13-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter. Lehman led 17-12 after the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime.

Maddy McFarland scored 15 points, while Alanna O’Leary had 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists. Grace Monnin added seven points and had four rebounds and a team-high three assists.

Lehman made 19-of-64 (30 percent) of shots from the field in the game and had 23 rebounds.

Lehman (3-1) plays at Waynesfield-Goshen on Thursday in Northwest Central Conference action. Fairlawn (2-6, 0-3 Shelby County Athletic League) hosts Jackson Center on Thursday.

Botkins 58, Riverside 35

Riverside led 13-12 at the end of the first, but the Trojans pulled away in the second quarter with a 16-6 soring advantage. Botkins outscored the Pirates 30-16 in the second half.

Paige Lane led Botkins with 22 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Sarah Bergman added 15 while Grace Homan and Janell Greve scored six each.

Marissa Davis led Riverside with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Courtney Smith scored eight and Shelby Giles scored seven. Smith led the team with three assists and two steals.

Botkins (6-2, 2-2 SCAL) hosts Russia on Thursday, while Riverside (0-5, 0-1 NWCC) plays next on Dec. 28 at Benjamin Logan.

New Knoxville 43, Spencerville 28

The Rangers battled back from a 7-6 first quarter deficit to earn the win.

New Knoxville used a 17-12 advantage in the second quarter to take a four-point halftime lead and outscored Spencerville 13-4 in the fourth quarter.

Megan Jurosic led New Knoxville with 14 points while Samantha Trego and Morgan Leffel added 10 each. New Knoxville made 17-of-21 free-throw attempts and scored 12 field goals.

The Rangers (3-5, 0-2 Midwest Athletic Conference) play next on Thursday at home against Anna.

Other scores: Jackson Center 54, Indian Lake 35

