Wednesday roundup: Minster beats Lehman Catholic 57-51

MINSTER — Minster jumped out by eight early and earned a 57-51 win over Lehman Catholic on Wednesday.

The Wildcats took a 12-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 22-16 at halftime. Minster extended its lead to 39-28 by the end of the third quarter.

Jarod Schulze led Minster with 20 points and 16 rebounds while Adam Knapke added 14 points and Jacob Salazar scored 12. Cody Frericks added 11 rebounds, nine points and five assists.

Minster made 20-of-57 (35 percent) of shots from the field and 12-of-17 free-throw attempts. The Cavaliers made 20-of-61 (33 percent) of field goals and 4-of-6 free throws. The Wildcats outrebounded Lehman 41-30.

Kameron Lee led Lehman with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Preston Rodgers scored 12 points.

Minster (2-0) plays next on Friday at Anna while Lehman (1-3, 0-1 Northwest Central Conference) returns to action on Friday at home against Waynesfield-Goshen.

Girls basketball: Greenville 51, Sidney 35

Bowling

Riverside squads split with Indian Lake

Riverside faced off with Indian Lake tonight at TP lanes.

Riverside varsity girls defeated the Lakers 1553-1432. Kaylyn Wren had a 241 series and Bridgette Hemlinger had a 129 game.

Riverside varsity boys lost to Indian Lake 2074-1970. Jacob McKee had a 176 game and 302 series. Hunter Russell had a 179 game and 352 series.

Riverside is back at TP lanes against Greenview on Friday.

Sidney girls drop to 0-7 with loss to Greenville