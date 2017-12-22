Andre Gordon surpasses 1,000 career points in Sidney’s win over Greenville

GREENVILLE — It didn’t take long for Andre Gordon to surpass 1,000 career points — but it took Sidney awhile to put Greenville away in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday.

Gordon needed 11 points to reach the 1,000 mark and hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 33.9 seconds left in the first quarter to hit 12 points on the night. He added another 3 before the end of the quarter to reach 15 points and continued to score until the final buzzer.

Sidney pulled away in the second half to a 95-64 win, but Greenville kept close throughout the first half. Gordon hit a shot in the final minute of the second quarter to help Sidney take a 44-41 halftime lead.

Gordon finished with a school-record 49 points and has 1,038 career points after Friday’s game. He’s the fourth player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points.

Greenville (0-7, 0-4 GWOC American North) scored more points in the first half than it did the entire night in a 73-33 loss to Troy two weeks ago.

But after the big first half, Greenville’s shooting cooled and Sidney’s defensive pressure picked up.

After Greenville hit a 3 to pull within four points early in the third, Sidney responded with an 8-0 run. Ratez Roberts capped off the run with a three-point play to put the Yellow Jackets up 56-44 with 4:39 left.

Gordon hit a long jumper right before the third-quarter buzzer to reach 40 points and boost Sidney’s advantage to 68-50.

Josiah Hudgins and Roberts added 13 points for Sidney, while Devan Rogers scored 11. Will Coomer led Greenville with 15.

The Yellow Jackets (4-3, 4-2 GWOC North) won’t play again until next Friday when they travel to Urbana for a nonconference game.

Friday’s game was the second time Gordon has scored over 40 points in a game. He scored in the 30’s six times and broke 20 points in 40 percent of the games he’s played.

DeWayne McCluskey is Sidney’s all-time leading scorer. He amassed 1,745 points from 1985 to 1988.

Friday’s game was the 56th of Gordon’s career. McCluskey surpassed 1,000 career points in 54 games.

Gordon will become Sidney’s all-time career assists leader later this season. Gordon had 311 career assists entering Friday’s game, 36 shy of Ross Hoewischer’s record of 347. Hoewischer played from 1997 to 2000.

Greenville travels to Coldwater on Saturday in nonconference action.

