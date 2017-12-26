Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie stays undefeated

ST. HENRY — Fort Loramie defeated St. Henry 65-44 in a nonconference game on Saturday to stay undefeated on the season.

The Redskins built an early 12-4 lead, thanks in part to Evan Berning’s six first quarter points.

Fort Loramie used a strong inside-outside game to build an 18-point lead midway through the second. Dillon Braun scored nine of his game-high 21 in the period.

Ryan Luttmer hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut the Fort Loramie’s lead to 12 points at halftime.

The Redskins got a put-back to start the second half, but Fort Loramie responded. Loramie got a put-back basket by Nathan Raterman, a driving basket by Eli Rosengarten and a basket and a foul shot by Tyler Siegel to increase the lead. The Redskins were ahead by 16 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Redskins outscored St. Henry 18-13 in the fourth to secure the win.

Tyler Siegel scored 18 points and led the Redskins with seven rebounds, while Evan Berning added 10 points. Nathan Raterman added seven points and seven rebounds. Braun added six rebounds.

Fort Loramie shot 22 for 43 (51 percent) from the field and 17 for 24 (70 percent) from the free-throw line. St. Henry shot 16 for 55 (29 percent) from the field and 7 for 9 from the line.

Lutmer led St. Henry with 21 points. St. Henry had a 31-30 rebounding edge.

Fort Loramie (7-0, 3-0 Shelby County Athletic League) returns to action on Friday at Jackson Center.

Riverside 49, Greenon 48

The Pirates came up with a few big plays at the end of a nonconference game on Saturday to earn the win.

Trey Lane hit a late 3-pointer to tie the game 45-45, but Greenon hit a 3 soon after. After Greenon missed a one-and-one foul shot opportunity with nine seconds left, the Knights were called for an intentional foul as Riverside took the ball up the court.

Riverside made one of the two free throws and then threw the ball inbounds with 3.7 seconds left. The Pirates got the ball to John Zumberger, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“We knew that this would be a close game given the type of defense Greenon plays,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Fortunately we were able to have a number of guys step up when their name was called and make plays for us when we needed them. I couldn’t be happier with our effort tonight.”

Lane Willoby led Riverside with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Zumberger and Wyatt Auflick each added nine points.

Riverside made 19-of-43 (44.2 percent) shot attempts from the field and 11-of-24 (45.8 percent) free-throw attempts. The Pirates outrebounded Greenon 23-19.

Riverside plays again next Saturday at Fairlawn.

Versailles 77, Tippecanoe 63

Versailles jumped out 27-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Tippecanoe cut the Tigers’ lead to seven points at 38-31 at halftime. The Tigers put the game away with a 19-15 advantage in the third and a 20-17 advantage in the fourth.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with 26 points, while AJ Ahrens scored 16. Caiden Smith led the Red Devils with 29 points.

Versailles (6-0, 2-0 MAC) plays next on Wednesday at Anna.

Riverside, Versailles pick up nonconference wins