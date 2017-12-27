Houston’s Freistuhler selected to run in Australian event

Houston junior Tristin Freistuhler has been invited to represent Ohio on the 2018 cross country team in the Down Under International Games next Summer in Australia.

Freistuhler, who finished 69th in the Division III state race last season, will depart for Queensland, Australia on June 26 to compete down under for individual honors and team championship title.

Down Under Sports was founded in February 1989 by New Zealander George O’Scanlon. He started the Down Under Bowl and eventually established of the Down Under Hoops Classic and the Down Under International Games.

During the past 29 years, Down Under Sports has shared the land down under with tens of thousands of individuals from across the United States. Some prior standouts of the Down Under Bowl include Jake Plummer (Denver Broncos), Ahman Green (Green Bay Packers) and Rob Morris (Indianapolis Colts).

The 2018 Down Under Sports program will include competition in football, cross country, golf, track and field, basketball and volleyball.

Houston junior Tristin Freistuhler runs during the regional cross country meet at Troy last October. Freistuhler has been invited to represent Ohio in an Australian event this summer. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_freistuhler.jpg Houston junior Tristin Freistuhler runs during the regional cross country meet at Troy last October. Freistuhler has been invited to represent Ohio in an Australian event this summer. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest