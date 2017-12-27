Sidney boys, girls bowling beats Trotwood

Sidney’s boys and girls bowling teams earned wins over Trotwood-Madison last Friday.

The boys beat the Rams 2,250-1,284 and improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in GWOC American Division play. Austin Simon led the way with games of 196 and 279 for a 475 series. Lucas Finke had a 406 series. Harrison Fisher added a 204 game.

“This was our lowest scoring game of the season so far,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “I felt like our focus wasn’t the best tonight. We had a huge lead early, and I think we let up some, and lost focus. That should’t happen. If we do that against a more experienced opponent, we have a good shot a losing the match. We will have a good practice session, and get the focus back.”

The girls team beat Trotwood 1,485 to 1,167 to improve to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Jenna Beatty led the way with a 343 series. Camryn Smith had a 280 series.

“Good confidence building win for the girls,” Knoop said. “We had a good week of practice, and the girls deserved this victory. We were able to get everyone some quality playing time tonight, and that will help with the in-game experience. Fundamentals are starting to come along, and now we need to start getting better with spare shooting.”