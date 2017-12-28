Wednesday roundup: Minster rallies, beats Russia

RUSSIA — Minster shut down Russia’s offense in the second half of a nonconference game on Wednesday to overcome a two-point halftime deficit and earn a 57-42 win.

The Wildcats outscored Russia 17-9 in the third quarter and 16-7 in the fourth to rally. Jared Schultze scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half for Minster, while Mike Ketner added eight of his 13 points in the second half. Isaac Schmiesing led Minster with 14 points.

Russia scored five field goals in the second half after scoring six in the second quarter, which the Raiders won 17-7. Jordan York led Russia with 12 points while Jack Dapore added 11.

Minster made 18 field goals and 16-of-19 free-throw attempts, a perfect 11-of-11 in the second half. Russia made 14 field goals and 12-of-15 foul shot attempts.

Minster (3-1, 0-0 Midwest Athletic Conference) hosts Houston on Friday in nonconference action, while Russia (6-3, 4-0 Shelby County Athletic League) hosts Fairlawn.

