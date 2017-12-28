Sidney comes in 24th in GMVWA tournament

VANDALIA — Sidney came in 24th out of 27 teams in the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament’s large schools bracket.

The GMVWA invitational started on Wednesday at Butler’s Student Activities Center and concluded on Thursday.

Sidney’s Kyler Pleasant lost 8-7 to Wayne’s Austin Mullins in 145-pound sixth consolation. Pleasant advanced to the match with a 5-3 decision over Northmont’s Ezra Smith in fifth consolation.

Also in fifth consolation matches for the Yellow Jackets, Miamisburg’s Collin Lovett pinned Grant Fair in 1:57 in 113 pounds, Graham’s Nick Moore pinned Jonathan Farmer in 16 seconds in 132 pounds and Pickerington Central’s James Castro earned a 4-1 decision over Bryon Jones in 285 pounds.

Fair pinned Greeneview’s Emil Neer in 32 seconds in a fourth consolation while Farmer earned a forfeit win. Also in fourth consolation, Butler’s Michael Brandt pinned Sidney’s Gavin Bockrath in 48 seconds in 138 pounds while Jones pinned Big Walnut’s Tanner Daniels in 4:16.

Farmer pinned Greeneview’s Keith Tomlinson in 50 seconds in third consolation, Bockrath pinned Milton-Union’s Colton Leach in 2:58, Pleasant pinned Delaware Hayes’ Sean Hazelton in 4:51 and Jones pinned Ryle’s Keegan Points in 4:28. Oak Hills’ Christian Neyer pinned Mason Simindinger in 1:49 in 182 pounds while Hayes’ Zane Hypes pinned Taybor Phomdouangsy in 46 seconds.

Wrestling at 113 pounds, Sidney’s Grant Fair, right, works to control the arms of Milton Union’s Aaron Beckman at Butler on Wednesday during the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN122817SidWrestle1.jpg Wrestling at 113 pounds, Sidney’s Grant Fair, right, works to control the arms of Milton Union’s Aaron Beckman at Butler on Wednesday during the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News