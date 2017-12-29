Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie survives late New Knoxville rally

NEW KNOXVILLE — Fort Loramie and New Knoxville battled back and forth in a nonconference game on Thursday, but the Redskins held on late to earn a 44-41 win.

Fort Loramie led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 20-14 at halftime. The Redskins extended the lead in the third quarter thanks in part to Abby Holthaus, who scored six points in the third to lead a 19-11 scoring advantage.

But the Rangers weren’t finished. They took advantage of seven turnovers by Fort Loramie in the fourth and battled back. The Redskins struggled offensively in the fourth and could not find the rim.

New Knoxville cut the lead to 42-41 with under a minute to play after Samantha Trego hit back-to-back baskets.

Holthaus then went to the line towards the end of the quarter and calmly hit two free throws to give the Redskins a three-point lead.

Holthaus had an impressive game with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Jadyn Puthoff had 11 points and three assists.

Trego, Megan Jurosic and Erin Scott each scored 10 points for the Rangers.

Fort Loramie (6-4, 4-0 Shelby County Athletic League) plays next at St. Henry on Saturday.

New Knoxville (3-7) travels to Jackson Center on Saturday.

Houston 51, Lehman Catholic 50

Houston used a 25-14 advantage in the first half to take a lead and then survived a Lehman rally in the second half.

The Wildcats led 9-5 after the first score and had a 16-9 scoring advantage in the second. Lehman won the third quarter 14-10 and outscored Houston 22-16 in the fourth but came short of a comeback.

Brogan McIver led the Cavaliers with 14 points, while Maddy McFarland added 12 and Alana O’Leary scored 11. Carly Edwards led Lehman with eight rebounds.

The Cavaliers made 14-of-55 field goal attempts (25 percent) and 19 of 23 free-throw attempts (83 percent). Lehman had 25 rebounds in the game.

Houston (2-8, 1-4 SCAL) plays next on Jan. 6 at home against Jackson Center.

Lehman (4-3, 1-1 Northwest Central Conference) plays next on Saturday at New Bremen.

Mechanicsburg 76, Botkins 56

Mechanicsburg held a 30-27 halftime lead but put Botkins away with a big second half.

The Indians (7-2) shot 67 percent from the floor (16 for 24) in the second half — including a perfect 6-6 from beyond the three-point arc — and made 8-of-10 free throws while also outrebounding the Trojans 24-12.

Mechanicsburg outscored Botkins 21-14 in the third quarter and 25-15 in the fourth.

Sarah Bergman and Paige Lane each led the Trojans with 18 points while Taira Greve added 10. Botkins made 19-of-56 (34 percent) of shots from the field and 13 of 22 (59 percent) of free throws. The Indians won rebounding battle 47-32.

Mechanicsburg sophomore point guard Kasey Schipfer scored a game-high 23 points and contributed seven rebounds, six assists, six steals, and a pair of blocked shots. Junior wing Elly Schipfer recorded a season-high 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds while adding four steals and three assists.

Botkins (6-3, 2-3 SCAL) plays next on Thursday at Anna.

Newton 70, Fairlawn 36

Newton used a 19-10 advantage in the first quarter to take an early lead and ran away with a 13-4 advantage in the second quarter.

Lauren Dudgeon led the Jets with 10 points. Fairlawn made 16 field goals and 3-of-11 free-throw attempts.

Tatum McBride led Newton with 23 points.

Fairlawn (2-8, 0-4 SCAL) plays next on Saturday at home against Ansonia.

Benjamin Logan 51, Riverside 29

The Raiders jumped out to a 14-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to victory over Riverside.

The Pirates cut into Ben Logan’s lead a bit with a 10-7 advantage in the second quarter, but the Raiders put the game away with a 19-5 advantage in the third.

Kalin Kreglow led Riverside with 12 points and nine rebounds while Marissa Davis scored eight points and brought down seven rebounds.

Nikki Current led Ben Logan with 30 points.

The Pirates (0-6, 0-2 Northwest Central Conference) play again next Thursday at home against Lehman Catholic in a conference game.

Other scores: New Bremen 28, Jackson Center 19; Tecumseh 97, Sidney 34.

