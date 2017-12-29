Boys basketball: Fort Loramie beats Jackson Center 43-30

JACKSON CENTER — Fort Loramie hadn’t won a game at Jackson Center since 2014 entering a Shelby County Athletic League contest on Friday. The Tigers didn’t make it easy, but Fort Loramie used strong defense and rebounding to capture a 44-30 victory.

The Redskins led 23-15 at halftime. Jackson Center pulled within six points on a basket by Aidan Reichert with about 3:30 left in the third quarter but didn’t score over the next five minutes.

“They made it difficult for us,” Fort Loramie coach Corey Britton said. “A lot of our struggles were a credit to them. They defended really well. It was a scratch-and-claw, back-and-forth great game. It was good for us, and we’re glad to get out of here with a victory.”

Loramie scored the last four points of the third to take a 31-21 lead, then Austin Siegel opened the fourth quarter with an inside basket to put the Tigers up by 12 points.

Nathan Raterman hit a 3-pointer with 6:20 left in the fourth to extend Loramie’s lead to 38-23. Jackson Center didn’t come closer than 11 points after that.

Tyler Siegel closed out the win for Loramie with a big one-handed dunk with 2:20 left.

“You can’t go that long without scoring,” Jackson Center coach Scott Elchert said. “I felt like the third quarter was a really good defensive quarter. But man, we were dry too. Their defense had a lot to do with us not scoring, let’s give credit where credit is due.

“Some of the shots my main guys got, when they had opportunities, they didn’t knock them in. In a game like that, you’ve got to cash in on the opportunities you get.”

The Redskins went on a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead. Bryce Sosby hit a 3-pointer for Jackson Center with three seconds left in the first, then Reichert opened the second with an inside basket to bring the Tigers within 14-12.

Fort Loramie responded with a 9-2 run. Dillon Braun started the run with a basket in the paint and finished it off with a 3-pointer with 2:37 left in the second to give the Redskins a 23-12 lead. Jackson Center’s Trent Platfoot hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to shrink the halftime deficit to eight points.

Braun led the Redskins with 10 points, while Austin Siegel finished with eight and Nick Brandewie scored seven.

Sosby led Jackson Center with nine points while Platfoot finished with eight.

Fort Loramie jumped out to a 5-2 lead early, but the Tigers quickly closed the gap.

Christopher Elchert hit a 3-pointer with 3:05 left in the first to cap off a 5-2 run for Jackson Center that tied the game 7-7.

The Redskins scored the next seven points. Eli Rosengarten scored a basket with 2:27 left and then hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with a minute left to put Loramie up 12-7, then Austin Siegel scored a basket in the paint with 17 seconds left to finish the run.

Fort Loramie travels to Bethel on Saturday. Jackson Center plays again next Friday at Houston.

