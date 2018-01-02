Friday roundup: Russia pulls away late from Fairlawn, Anna beats Botkins

RUSSIA — Fairlawn came as close as four points in the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday but Russia pulled away late to a 54-41 win at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Luke Hickman hit a jumper at the third-quarter buzzer to pull the Jets within 37-33. Russia led 44-39 with 3:30 left and finished the game with a 10-2 run.

Jordan York hit two layups and Jack Dapore hit one over a minute span to give Russia a 50-39 lead with 2:32 left. Evan Monnier added a pair of free throws with 1:31 left, and York scored a layup with 39 seconds left to close out the win.

Dapore led the Raiders with 16 points while York scored 13, including eight in the fourth quarter. Daniel Kearns scored 11 points. York led the team with five rebounds and Kearns, Dapore and York each had three assists.

Luke Hickman led Fairlawn with 14 points and had five rebounds while Ashton Piper scored 10 points. Drew Brautigam led the team with seven rebounds and scored seven points.

The Raiders shot 22 for 41 (53.1 percent) from the field and 6 for 12 from the free-throw line.

Fairlawn outrebounded Russia 28-24. The Jets made 20-of-44 field goal attempts (45.3 percent) and 1-of-4 free-throw attempts.

The Raiders led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime. Fairlawn had a 12-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Russia (7-3, 5-0 SCAL) plays again next Friday at Fort Loramie. Fairlawn (2-6, 1-4) hosts Riverside on Saturday.

Anna 76, Botkins 47

The Rockets jumped to a big lead early to set up a home SCAL win on Friday.

Anna led 26-9 at the end of the first quarter. Botkins cut into the deficit a little with a 13-11 advantage in the second quarter, but Anna put the game away with a 19-11 advantage in the third and a 20-14 advantage in the fourth.

Mason Platfoot led Anna with 15 points while Griffin Doseck and Riley Huelskamp scored 12 each. Wyatt Bensman added 11 points. The Rockets made 32 field goals and 5-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Spencer Heuker led Botkins with 18 points. The Trojans made 18 field goals and 8-of-11 foul shots.

Anna (7-2, 3-1) plays next on Friday at Fairlawn, while Botkins (3-5, 2-4) plays at Ridgemont on Saturday.

New Bremen 68, Indian Lake 48

The Cardinals jumped out a 15-point halftime lead to jump-start a home nonconference win on Friday.

New Bremen led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter and 33-18 at halftime. The Cardinals used an 18-16 advantage in the third and a 17-14 advantage in the fourth to increase the margin of victory to 20 points.

Grant Hoehne led New Bremen with 22 points while Avery Powers added 15 and Brandon Heitkamp scored eight. Powers led the team with three steals, and Bryce Blickle brought down a team-high seven rebounds.

New Bremen shot 26 for 57 (46 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Lakers 36-22. Colin Coburn led Indian Lake with 22 points.

New Bremen (2-7, 0-1) returns to action next Friday at home against Marion Local.

Versailles 68, Miami East 37

Versailles used a big second quarter to spark a nonconference win on Friday.

Versailles took a 14-12 first quarter lead and extended its advantage to 35-21 at halftime. The Tigers led 47-27 through three quarters on their way to a 31-point win.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with a game-high 20 points. AJ Ahrens added 16 points.

Austin Kearns and Austin Rutledge led Miami East with 11 points each.

Versailles improved to 8-0 with the win. The Tigers will host to Parkway on Friday.

St. Marys 56, New Knoxville 48 OT

New Knoxville led by nine points at halftime, but the Roughriders battled back in the third quarter and played well in overtime to win a nonconference game on Friday.

The Rangers trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but had a 19-7 scoring advantage in the second. St. Marys won the third 18-6, though, to take a two-point lead. New Knoxville won the fourth 12-10 to force overtime, but the Roughriders won the extra period 11-4.

Nathan Tinnerman led New Knoxville with 17 points while Ben Lammers scored 12. Braeden Dunlap led St. Marys with 19.

New Knoxville (3-4, 1-0 Midwest Athletic Conference) plays next on Friday at Coldwater.

Other scores: Minster 80, Houston 44

Girls Basketball

Minster 47, Toledo Start 15

Minster had little problem in a win over Toledo Start in a holiday tournament at Lima Bath on Friday.

The Wildcats led 15-2 at the end of the first quarter and 20-2 at halftime. The Wildcats then used a 16-2 scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull away.

Courtney Pregner led Minster with 12 points while Taylor Kogge scored 11 and Jessica Falk added eight. The Wildcats made 17 field goals and 11-of-14 foul shots.

Start scored six field goals in the game, four of which came in the fourth quarter.

Minster (9-0, 2-0 MAC) plays Bellevue in the tournament’s championship game on Saturday.

New Bremen beats Indian Lake, New Knoxville falls in OT