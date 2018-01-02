Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie wins nonconference showdown at Bethel

TIPP CITY — Fort Loramie Redskins held off the Bethel Bees on Saturday night in a nonconference battle. Both teams won over 20 games a year ago, and both teams return key starters back from those squads.

The Redskins came out of the gates and took a 15-8 lead after one quarter, thanks in large part to 6-foot-7 senior post player Tyler Siegel, who scored six points. Nathan Raterman also chipped in five points in the opening quarter, including a shot at the buzzer off of a pass from Evan Berning.

The momentum changed in the second stanza. Siegel picked up his second foul in the closing minutes of the first period and sat the entire second quarter. Loramie initially built its lead to as many as 11, but Bethel responded.

The Bees scored the last seven points of the first half, including a deep 3-pointer by senior standout guard Ryan Rose, to cut the Redskins’ lead to four points heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Redskins made an emphasis to get the ball to Siegel on the block. He scored the first six of the third quarter to give Loramie a 29-19 lead.

Rose hit a baseline jumper to stop the run momentarily, but the Redskins went right back to Siegel to push the Redskins’ lead to 31-21 and force a Bethel timeout. Bethel used back-to-back 3’s by Jacob Evans to cut Loramie’s lead to 31-27.

Rose hit a deep 3 at the third quarter buzzer to trim Loramie’s lead to 37-34.

Rose picked up where he left off in the third quarter. On the second possession of the fourth, he hit a 3 to tie the game at 37-37.

Fort Loramie responded on the next possession. After working the ball around for about a minute, Berning attacked the baseline and was able to get a basket and a foul to put the Redskins up three points.

Loramie then got a stop, and sophomore guard Nick Brandewie made a great spin move for a layup to push the lead to five.

After another defensive stop, Siegel was fouled and connected on both free throws to push Loramie’s lead to 44-37. Rose hit another 3 to cut the lead to four, but Bethel did not get any closer.

Fort Loramie went 12 for 15 from the free-throw line down the stretch to put the game away. Dillon Braun was 6 for 8 in the final quarter, while Siegel was 4 for 4.

Siegel finished with 20 points and collected five rebounds. Braun recorded his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also had four assists. Berning finished with eight points and had five assists.

Loramie shot 19 for 38 from the field in the game and had 27 rebounds.

Rose led Bethel with 22 points, while Jacob Evans scored 14.

The victory pushed the Redskins to 9-0 overall. They’ll return to action on Friday at home against Russia in a battle between the Shelby County Athletic League’s last two unbeaten teams.

Fairlawn 55, Riverside 42

Riverside had a 29-17 halftime lead, but the Jets stormed back in the second half.

Fairlawn outscored Riverside 19-6 in the third quarter to take a 36-35 lead and then ran away with a 19-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

“Tonight was a game of two very different halves,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “In the first half, our offense was clicking very well and we were getting a lot of good stops defensively. After halftime, though, Fairlawn’s defense really bothered us and we began rushing and forcing bad shots.

“We weren’t able to get back into a rhythm, and to their credit, they began knocking a lot of shots down and getting to the free-throw line.”

John Zumberger led Fairlawn with 15 points. Zumberger, Kyle Knight and Wyatt Auflick each had four rebounds. Auflick was second on the team with seven points.

Riverside shot 15 for 41 (36.6 percent) from the field and 8 for 11 (72.7 percent) from the free-throw line. The Pirates had 11 rebounds.

No Fairlawn statistics were reported. The Jets (3-6, 1-4 SCAL) return to action on Friday at home against Anna.

Riverside (4-4, 2-0 Northwest Central Conference) plays at next on Friday at Lehman Catholic in an NWCC game.

“Even though this was a pretty tough loss, we’re going to find the positives and get back to work next week,” Bodenmiller said.

Girls Basketball

New Bremen 61, Lehman Catholic 30

New Bremen ran away in the second half to a big nonconference win on Saturday.

The Cardinals outscored Lehman 17-6 in the third quarter and 19-7 in the fourth to turn a 25-17 halftime lead in a 31-point victory.

Paige Jones led New Bremen with 13 points, nine of which came in the second half. Hanna Tenkman added eight points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

Jane Homan scored 12 points for the Cardinals while Kelly Naylor added nine. New Bremen made 23 field goals and 12-of-15 free-throw attempts.

Carly Edwards led Lehman with seven points and six rebounds while Grace Monnin and Allison Bornhorst scored six points each. The Cavaliers made 11-of-49 field goal attempts (22 percent) and 8-of-12 free-throw attempts.

New Bremen (11-1, 1-1 Midwest Athletic Conference) travels to Marion Local in MAC action on Thursday. Lehman (4-4, 1-1 Northwest Central Conference) travels to Riverside on Thursday for an NWCC game.

Fort Loramie 56, St. Henry 40

After a slow start, Fort Loramie picked up steam in the second quarter and cruised to a nonconference victory on Saturday.

Both teams struggled shooting early in a physical game. The Redskins were 3 for 12 from the floor in the first quarter as they built a 9-6 lead.

In the second quarter, Loramie was 6 for 12 and had a 17-9 scoring advantage. Taylor Ratermann and McKenzie Hoelscher each scored six points in the second.

Loramie closed out the win with a 13-9 advantage in the third and a 17-16 advantage in the fourth.

Ratermann led Loramie with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Kennedy Gephart added 11 points, Abby Holthaus scored 10 and both Marissa Meiring and Hoelscher finished with eight. Hoelscher led the team with five steals, while Ratermann had four assists.

Loramie shot 19 for 51 (37 percent) from the field and 13 for 16 (81 percent) from the foul line.

The Redskins (7-4, 4-0 Shelby County Athletic League) resume play on Thursday night at Jackson Center.

Fairlawn 55, Ansonia 44

Lauren Dudgeon had 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks to help the Jets earn a nonconference win on Saturday.

Fairlawn took a 14-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Ansonia cut the lead to two points at halftime with an 11-10 advantage in the second quarter.

Fairlawn outscored Ansonia 14-13 in the third, then put the game away with a 17-9 advantage in the fourth. The Jets made 8-of-15 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

MaCalla Huelskamp added 14 points for the Jets (3-8, 0-4 SCAL).

Trinity Henderson led Ansonia with 20 points.

Fairlawn plays next on Thursday at Russia.

Minster 71, Bellevue 49

Minster ran away in the second half of the Lima Bath Holiday Classic championship game on Saturday to a big win over Bellevue.

The Wildcats led 18-15 after one quarter and 30-29 at halftime but put the game away with a 21-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter and a 20-11 advantage in the fourth.

Courtney Pregner led Minster with 24 points while Alli Fischer and Ivy Wolf scored 11 each. Demaris Wolf finished with 10. Minster made 24 field goals and 16-of-20 free-throw attempts.

Casey Santara led Bellevue with 20 points.

Minster (10-0, 2-0 MAC) hosts Delphos St. John’s on Thursday in conference action.

Miami East 47, Anna 27

Anna shot 10 for 47 (21 percent) from the field, and Miami East took advantage on Saturday night in a nonconference game. The Vikings had a 37-27 rebounding edge in the game and shot 19 for 48 (40 percent) from the floor.

Anna led 11-10 after the first quarter but the Vikings finished the second on a 10-0 to cap off a 20-6 scoring advantage in the second.

Miami East outscored Anna 7-4 in the third quarter and 10-6 in the fourth. The Rockets shot 4 for 22 from the field in the second half.

Jada Rowland led Anna with eight points while Macey Huelskamp scored seven points and have seven rebounds. Morgan Haney led Miami East with 16 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Anna made 4-of-14 free-throw attempts (29 percent) while Miami East made 4-of-8.

The Rockets (5-5, 2-2 SCAL) host Botkins for a league game on Thursday.

New Knoxville 47, Jackson Center 13

The Rangers led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter but blew the game open with a 17-0 scoring advantage in the second quarter. After an 8-8 stalemate in the third, New Knoxville won the fourth quarter 15-2.

