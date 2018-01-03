Sidney boys second, girls 11th in Aviators Classic

HUBER HEIGHTS — Sidney’s boys bowling team finished second and the girls team finished 11th in the Aviators Classic at Marian Lanes on Tuesday. There were 16 teams that competed in the tournament, which was hosted by Vandalia-Butler.

Play consisted of three team games and six baker games. Total pinfall determined the winner. The top eight individual boys and girls made the all-tournament team.

The boys team’s games were 919, 917, and 1,023 for a 2,859, which put them in fourth place with six baker games left.

The Yellow Jackets rolled a 1,227 for the six baker games for a total of a 4,086. Sidney finished behind first-place Beavercreek, which rolled 4,205.

“During the individual games we started off a little slow, but were able to rally during the last game to get ourselves within contention to try and win the tournament,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “We practiced on the oil pattern a few times before the tournament, so I was a little confused as to why we were struggling in the beginning, but we finished strong, and that is what’s important. We had a great six baker games and leapfrogged a couple teams. We made a great effort today.”

Damion Phillis and Austin Simon led the way during the team games and both made the all-tournament team. Simon had games of 228, 182 and 228 for a 638 series, which placed him fouth overall. Phillis had games of 190, 205, and 235 for a 630 series. He was fifth overall.

It was the first all-tournament team that Phillis had made during his career at Sidney.

“They both did an excellent job today,” Knoop said.

Knoop also was pleased with the play of sophomore Logan Finke.

”Logan floats in-between JV and varsity,” Knoop said. “We had one of our key role players out with the flu, and Logan stepped right up for us. He bowled all three team games, and bowled all six baker games. He gave us excellent depth on Tuesday. Finke has worked hard to improve his game, and it really showed.”

Girls

The Yellow Jackets’ three team games were 615, 701 and a 631 for a 1,947. They rolled a 616 for the six baker games for a total of a 2,563.

“During the team games we didn’t have the girls clicking,” Knoop said. “We had a few that were bowling well, and couple that weren’t each game. The second game was our best, and we need to stay around 700-750 during tournaments to be competitive. I know we can do it, since they did it already.

“We just need to get more consistent across the board. It’ll come. The experience they are getting is helping. The key thing for us is to continue to have good practices. As long as we can do that we will end up being okay.”

Jenna Beatty led the way today with a 520 series. She came in 17th in the tournament. Camryn Smith added a 426 series and came in 32nd.

Damion Phillis and Austin Simon make all-tournament team