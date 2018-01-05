Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — Fort Loramie jumped out to a big lead by the end of the first quarter in a Shelby County Athletic League game at Jackson Center on Thursday and cruised to a 56-29 win.

The Redskins jumped out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter, in which they shot 6 for 10 from the field. Taylor Ratermann and Kennedy Gephart connected on a combined three 3-pointers in the quarter.

After an 11-6 scoring advantage in the second, Fort Loramie had another big scoring outburst in the third with 20 points. Loramie won the fourth quarter 8-6.

The Redskins made 22-of-37 (59 percent) of shots from the field while Jackson Center made to 6-of-40 (15 percent) of shots.

Ratermann was 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for 12 points. She also finished with five rebounds, and two assists. Marissa Meiring also scored 12, while Gephart finished with eight. Hattie Meyer had a team-high six assists.

Kennadie Reese and Olivia Clark each scored 10 points for Jackson Center.

Fort Loramie (8-4, 5-0 SCAL) hosts Russia on Saturday in a huge SCAL matchup. Jackson Center (5-6, 2-3) travels to Houston on Saturday.

Anna 49, Botkins 24

Anna got off to a big start in a home SCAL game on Thursday, and Botkins couldn’t catch up.

The Rockets led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and 27-9 at halftime before putting the game away with a 14-4 scoring advantage in the third.

Breah Kuck made six 3-pointers (three of which came in the third quarter) for a game-high 18 points. Macey Huelskamp and Jada Rowland each added five for Anna (6-5, 3-2). The Rockets made seven 3’s and 19 total field goals.

Botkins made eight field goals on the night, four of which came in the fourth quarter. Sarah Bergman led the Trojans with nine points.

Anna travels to Fairlawn on Saturday. Botkins returns to action on Monday at Fairlawn.

Russia 61, Fairlawn 15

Russia jumped out to a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and ran away from there in an SCAL game Thursday.

The Raiders held Fairlawn to one point in the second and extended their lead to 34-5 at halftime. Laurissa Poling scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half to help Russia amass its lead, while Cameo Wilson added 10 of her 12 points in the second quarter.

Russia outscored the Jets 19-6 in the third and 8-4 in the fourth.

Whitney Pleiman added seven points for Russia, while Katelyn Monnin and Jenna Cordonnier each scored six. The Raiders made 27 field goals to Fairlawn’s five.

Kennedy Spicer led Fairlawn with five points.

Russia (9-2, 5-0) travels to Fort Loramie on Saturday while Fairlawn (3-9, 0-5) hosts Houston.

New Bremen 47, Marion Local 38

A big second quarter helped New Bremen beat Marion Local in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

The Cardinals led 10-8 at the end of the first but outscored Marion Local 19-9 in the second to take a 29-17 halftime lead. New Bremen’s Kelly Naylor added eight of her 14 points in the second. She made four 3-pointers, including two in the second.

Marion Local trimmed into the deficit a bit with a 12-8 scoring advantage in the third, but New Bremen closed out the win with a 10-9 advantage in the fourth.

Jane Homan also scored 14 points for New Bremen (12-1, 2-1 MAC). Heidi Rethman led Marion Local with 10.

The Cardinals return to action next Thursday at Fort Recovery.

Minster 50, Delphos St. John’s 26

Minster led 16-3 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to a MAC win on Thursday.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 25-10 by halftime. Minster had a 13-12 scoring advantage in the third and closed out the win with a 12-4 advantage in the fourth.

Demaris Wolf led Minster with 11 points, six of which came in the first quarter. Jessica Falk added 10, including six in the second quarter. Kendra Thien scored nine, six of which came in the first quarter.

The Wildcats made 19 field goals and 11-of-16 free-throw attempts. Taylor Zuber led St. John’s with 10 points.

Minster (11-0, 3-0) returns to action next Thursday at St. Henry.

Coldwater 55, New Knoxville 36

Coldwater jumped out to a 15-11 lead over the Rangers after the first quarter and then used an 18-7 scoring advantage in the second to spark a big MAC win.

New Knoxville won the third quarter 12-11, but Coldwater closed out the win with an 11-6 advantage in the fourth.

Hannah Neuman led the Rangers with 10 points, while Morgan Jurosic scored nine. Lauren Gilliland and Kourtney Diller each scored 15 points for Coldwater. Gilliland also brought down 14 rebounds.

New Knoxville (4-8, 0-3 MAC) plays at Lehman Catholic on Saturday.

Anna, Russia earn SCAL wins while Minster, New Bremen earn MAC wins

Staff report