Friday roundup: Sidney pulls away late for 30-point win over West Carrollton

SIDNEY — Sidney blew open a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game with West Carrollton in the fourth quarter on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets outscored the Pirates by 15 in the fourth quarter to extend their margin of victory to 30 points in a 65-35 win.

Sidney led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime, but West Carrollton had a 14-13 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Andre Gordon led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points and had six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Devan Rogers scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds, while Ratez Roberts led the team with 17 rebounds and scored 11 points. Roberts also had five blocks and three assists.

Josiah Hudgins added 12 points for Sidney (7-3, 5-2 GWOC American North), while Dariane Matthews led West Carrollton (0-8) with 13.

Gordon surpassed Zach Yinger to become Sidney’s No. 3 all-time scorer in the game. Gordon has 1,107 career points after Friday’s game while Yinger, a 2011 graduate, finished with 1,106.

Sidney had 53 rebounds and shot 25 for 60 (41.7 percent) from the field, including 6 for 28 (21.4 percent) from three-point range.

The Yellow Jackets are off until they face Versailles (9-0) in Flyin’ to the Hoop at Trent Arena on Jan. 14.

Jackson Center 46, Houston 35

The Tigers took a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and had little problem with Houston in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday.

Jackson Center led 23-9 at halftime. Houston cut the deficit a bit with a 14-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter, but the Tigers closed out the win with a 13-12 advantage in the fourth.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center with 14 points while Trent Platfoot added 12. Peyton Arnold led Houston with 10 points and Howie Ludwig scored eight.

The Tigers (5-4, 3-3 SCAL) host Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday while Houston (1-8, 0-6) travels to Troy Christian.

Minster 45, Delphos St. John’s 41

Minster kept host St. John’s from winning its 1,499th boys high school varsity basketball game in the 100th year of the program.

The visiting Wildcats trailed 17-12 at the end of the first quarter but took a 32-30 lead heading into the final period.

Isaac Schmiesing had 11 points and Jared Schulze scored eight for Minster. Collin Will had 11 points for St. John’s.

Minster returns home Saturday for a nonconference game against Ottoville.

Marion Local 66, New Bremen 30

The Flyers built a 27-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Friday.

Marion Local had a 15-8 scoring advantage in the second to extend the halftime lead to 42-15 and then outscored New Bremen 13-5 in the third and 11-10 in the fourth.

Avery Powers and Grant Hoehne each led the Cardinals with six points. New Bremen made nine field goals in the game compared to 25 by Marion Local.

Tyler Mescher led the Flyers with 19.

New Bremen (2-8, 0-2 MAC) hosts Celina on Saturday.

Coldwater 68, New Knoxville 47

The Cavaliers built a 21-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and put the game away with a 23-12 scoring edge in the second and 15-7 advantage in the third.

Nathan Tinnerman led New Knoxville with 20 points, while Ben Lammers and Jonah Lageman each scored seven. Marcus Bruns led Coldwater with 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Rangers (3-5, 1-1) travel to Ada on Saturday.

Versailles 70, Parkway 46

Versailles led 34-23 at halftime and put Friday’s MAC game away with a 22-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Justin Ahrens scored 29 for the Tigers while Preston Stober had 25 points for Parkway.

Versailles (9-0, 3-0) plays at Franklin-Monroe on Saturday.

Riverside at Lehman Catholic

Friday’s Northwest Central Conference game was postponed to a date to be determined.

Other area scores: Anna 73, Fairlawn 39

Andre Gordon http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_DSC_3467-Edit-1.jpg Andre Gordon

Jackson Center earns SCAL win, Minster wins MAC game