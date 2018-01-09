Fairlawn, Anna cheerleading squads team up

Anna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a halftime performance during last Friday’s basketball matchup at Fairlawn. Anna coach Sherry Shoemaker said she believes it’s the first joint effort between two Shelby County Athletic League cheerleading squads. The two squads met for twice for one-hour practices over Christmas break to organize the performance.

