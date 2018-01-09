Posted on by

Fairlawn, Anna cheerleading squads team up


Anna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a joint halftime performance during a recent Anna vs Fairlawn basketball game.


Anna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a halftime performance during last Friday’s basketball matchup at Fairlawn. Anna coach Sherry Shoemaker said she believes it’s the first joint effort between two Shelby County Athletic League cheerleading squads. The two squads met for twice for one-hour practices over Christmas break to organize the performance.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Anna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a joint halftime performance.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Anna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a halftime performance during last Friday’s basketball matchup at Fairlawn. Anna coach Sherry Shoemaker said she believes it’s the first joint effort between two Shelby County Athletic League cheerleading squads. The two squads met for twice for one-hour practices over Christmas break to organize the performance.

Anna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a joint halftime performance during a recent Anna vs Fairlawn basketball game.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Anna-Fairlawn-Cheerleaders-039.jpgAnna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a joint halftime performance during a recent Anna vs Fairlawn basketball game.

Anna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a halftime performance during last Friday’s basketball matchup at Fairlawn. Anna coach Sherry Shoemaker said she believes it’s the first joint effort between two Shelby County Athletic League cheerleading squads. The two squads met for twice for one-hour practices over Christmas break to organize the performance.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Anna-Fairlawn-Cheerleaders-037.jpgAnna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a halftime performance during last Friday’s basketball matchup at Fairlawn. Anna coach Sherry Shoemaker said she believes it’s the first joint effort between two Shelby County Athletic League cheerleading squads. The two squads met for twice for one-hour practices over Christmas break to organize the performance. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Anna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a joint halftime performance.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Anna-Fairlawn-Cheerleaders-028.jpgAnna and Fairlawn cheerleaders teamed up for a joint halftime performance.Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:01 pm |    

The right tool for the job

The right tool for the job
8:24 pm
Updated: 8:32 pm. |    

Boys basketball: Anna rallies in fourth for 53-49 win over Marion Local

Boys basketball: Anna rallies in fourth for 53-49 win over Marion Local
2:18 pm
Updated: 7:17 pm. |    

Girls basketball: Fort Loramie grinds out win over Russia

Girls basketball: Fort Loramie grinds out win over Russia