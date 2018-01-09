Boys basketball: Fort Loramie beats Versailles 48-46 in overtime

VERSAILLES — Versailles’ Justin Ahrens and Fort Loramie’s Evan Berning are good friends. When not playing XBox, they’re often in a gymnasium playing one-on-one or doing drills with each other.

With all the time they’ve spent together, Berning knows how Ahrens plays as good or better or anyone else. Berning used that knowledge on Tuesday night to put on one of the biggest defensive performances of his life. And with under five seconds left in overtime, he hit one of the biggest shots of his life.

Fort Loramie saw a 10-point lead evaporate in the second half of a nonconference game at Versailles on Tuesday but scored the last five points to earn a 48-46 overtime win.

Berning guard Ahrens, and Ohio State recruit, for the vast majority of the game. Ahrens struggled to get shots and offensive rebounds against Berning and a swarming Fort Loramie defense and scored a season-low 12 points.

Keaton McEldowney hit a basket with 2:46 left in overtime, then Justin Ahrens scored a basket with 1:23 left to give the Tigers a 44-40 lead. A free throw by Evan Berning and a basket by Nick Brandewie pulled the Redskins within 44-43 in the final minute.

Carter May and Noah Richard hit free throws to give Versailles a 46-43 lead, but Evan Berning hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with two seconds left to tie the score. Versailles called a timeout with none left and was called for a technical foul, which allowed Dillon Braun to make two foul shots and win the game for the Redskins.

Braun led Fort Loramie with 16 points, while Tyler Siegel finished with 10. Brandewie added nine and Berning scored eight.

AJ Ahrens led Versailles with 21 points while Justin Ahrens scored 12.

The Tigers lost possession with 28.8 seconds left in the fourth after a five-second violation. AJ Ahrens stole the ball away from Berning with about 10 seconds left but missed a layup. After a failed put-back attempt by Justin Ahrens, Fort Loramie came away with the ball with .8 seconds left. After a couple of timeouts, Dillon Braun missed a desperation shot at the buzzer.

AJ Ahrens hit consecutive 3-pointers over a 40-second stretch to give Versailles a 36-35 lead with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter. The Tigers’ lead got as big as three points, but Fort Loramie battled back.

After AJ Ahrens made a basket to put the Tigers up 40-37 with 3:22 left, Evan Berning made a free throw with 2:48 left and a basket in the paint a minute later to tie the score.

Dillon Braun scored three baskets in the paint in the first two minutes of the third quarter to extend Fort Loramie’s lead to 26-16. Versailles quickly cut into the lead with a big performance by AJ Ahrens and Justin Ahrens. The duo combined to score the next five points to pull Versailles within 26-21.

After Fort Loramie scored on a jumper by Austin Siegel, Justin Ahrens made a free throw and a layup to shrink the lead to 28-24. Carter May then hit a basket with 1:31 left and AJ Ahrens followed with a basket off the glass on a drive with 22 seconds left to tie the score.

Tyler Siegel scored two free throws with eight seconds left in the third and then opened the fourth with a basket in the paint to give Fort Loramie a 32-28 lead. Nick Brandewie hit a 3-pointer to extend Loramie’s lead to 35-30 with 6:18 left in the fourth, but AJ Ahren’s 3’s over the next minute put Versailles ahead.

The Redskins led 20-14 at the first half. Both teams struggled shooting in half, and the Tigers were hampered by committing 11 turnovers while Fort Loramie had one.

AJ Ahrens hit a basket on a drive with 2:57 left in the first quarter to tie the game 5-5, but Tyler Siegel made a basket on a drive and Nick Brandewie made two free throws to give the Redskins a 9-5 lead.

The Tigers opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 12-9 lead. AJ Ahrens hit two free throws with 7:06 left, then Justin Ahrens hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 6:30 left and followed 40 seconds later with a basket in the paint.

Fort Loramie quickly reclaimed the lead. After AJ Ahrens scored a basket off the glass with 4:18 left to give Versailles a 14-13 lead, Dillon Braun scored a basket 20 seconds later to put the Redskins ahead. Nathan Raterman hit a 3 from the left wing with 3:43 left to increase the lead to 18-14.

Neither team scored again until the closing seconds of the quarter. After two missed Fort Loramie shots, Brandewie made a tip-in at the buzzer to extend the lead to six.

Fort Loramie (11-0, 5-0 Shelby County Athletic League) hosts Anna on Friday.

Versailles (10-1, 3-0 Midwest Athletic Conference) travels to Marion Local on Friday.

Fort Loramie's Austin Siegel shoots as Versailles' Evan Hiestand defends at Versailles on Tuesday. The Poprocks perform at a Versailles vs Fort Loramie boys basketball game at Versailles Tuesday. Fort Loramie's Tyler Siegel goes up followed by Versailles' AJ Ahrens at Versailles on Tuesday.

Fort Loramie scores five points in last two seconds to earn win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

