Sidney bowling teams split match with Stebbins

Sidney’s bowling teams split a match with Stebbins on Thursday at Bel-Mar Lanes. Sidney’s boys beat Stebbins 2,381-1,665, while the girls lost 1,737-1,627.

The Yellow Jackets’ match against Tippecanoe scheduled for Friday was postponed to Jan. 25 due to the snow and ice storm that moved through the area.

Sidney’s boys improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American Division play.

Austin Simon led the team with a 491 series. Lucas Finke added a 404 series and Jaxon Rickey had a 403 series.

“This was another solid performance from the boys,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “They had good composure and focus all match.

“We have the ‘Baker Bash’ tournament coming up on Monday. I think we are heading into that at the right time. The team as a whole is bowling very well, and I’m excited to see how we do Monday.

Sidney’s girls team fell to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in divisional play with the loss.

Jenna Beatty led the team with a 424 series. Camryn Smith added a 237 series and Nickaylee Hastings had a 123 game.

“This was actually our highest score we have had in a match (against GWOC teams) this season,” Knoop said. “From top to bottom we are bowling better. Just got to continue having good practices, good focus, and keep the confidence up. We’re getting there.”

