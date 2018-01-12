Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie stays unbeaten in SCAL with 32-29 win over Anna

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie won its second consecutive close Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday to stay undefeated in conference play.

The Redskins used an 8-6 lead in the fourth to help secure a 32-29 win over Anna. Marissa Meiring scored five of her nine points in the fourth to help Fort Loramie improve to 10-4 overall and 7-0 in SCAL play.

With the win, the Redskins remain a game ahead of Russia and in first place in the league. Fort Loramie beat Russia by six points last Saturday.

The Redskins started off 3 for 8 from the floor in the first quarter to take an 8-6 lead. Anna tied the score 13-13 by the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, Loramie extended its lead to 24-23 by shooting 40 percent from the floor, though Anna shot 50 percent (including two 3-pointers).

Kenzie Hoelscher led the Redskins with 10 points and had five rebounds. Macey Huelskamp led Anna with eight points, while Ella Doseck and Breah Kuck added six.

The Rockets shot 11 for 33 from the field, while Fort Loramie shot 12 for 32.

Loramie plays at Botkins next Thursday. Anna (7-6, 4-3) plays next on Tuesday at Marion Local.

Russia 53, Houston 37

Houston cut Russia’s lead to seven points by the end of the third quarter, but the Raiders used a 17-8 scoring advantage in the fourth to pull away to a 53-37 win in an SCAL game on Thursday.

The Raiders led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 24-16 at halftime before the Wildcats cut the lead to 36-29 at the end of the third.

Cameo Wilson led Russia with 14 points while Laurissa Poling scored 11. Jenna Cordonnier added eight points for the Raiders (11-3, 6-1).

Jess Monnier led Houston with nine points, while Hollie Voisard scored eight.

Houston hosts Bradford on Saturday. Russia’s next game is Tuesday at home against Covington.

Lehman Catholic 61, Upper Scioto Valley 39

Lehman Catholic used a big second half to beat Upper Scioto Valley 61-39 in Northwest Central Conference action on Thursday.

Lehman trailed 12-7 after one quarter and 22-21 at halftime. The Cavaliers used a 24-6 advantage in the third quarter to go up 45-28 and cruised to the win in the fourth.

Grace Monnin hit 11-of-15 shots from the floor to score 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Alanna O’Leary scored 18 points and had four rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Lauren McFarland had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Carly Edwards grabbed seven rebounds and Maddy McFarland pulled down five.

Minster 65, St. Henry 25

Minster jumped out to a 21-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and had little trouble pulling away quick from St. Henry in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

The Wildcats used an 18-8 scoring advantage in the second quarter to boost their halftime lead to 22 points and outscored St. Henry 16-2 in the third quarter and 10-6 in the fourth.

Courtney Pregner led the Wildcats with 20 points while Demaris Wolf and Ivy Wolf each scored 12. Taylor Kogge added 10 for Minster (12-0, 4-0 MAC).

Allison Siefing led St. Henry (8-6, 1-3) with six points.

Minster returns to action on Sunday against Sheridan in the Classic in the Country in Berlin.

Fort Recovery 36, New Bremen 20

Fort Recovery jumped out to a 17-2 lead to run away early from New Bremen in a MAC game on Thursday.

New Bremen cut into the lead a bit with an 11-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter, but Fort Recovery held the Cardinals scoreless in the third and scored 12 points to run away. New Bremen outscored Fort Recovery 7-1 in the fourth to narrow the final gap a bit.

Fort Recovery improved to 10-1 with the win and 4-0 in the MAC, while the Cardinals dropped to 12-2 and 2-2.

Val Muhlenkamp led the Indians with 15 points while Kiah Wendel scored nine. Muhlenkamp and Wendel each made three 3-pointers. The six 3’s accounted for all but two of Fort Recovery’s field goals in the game.

Jane Homan led New Bremen with 10 points and scored three of the team’s six field goals. New Bremen made 8-of-12 free-throw attempts, while Fort Recovery made 2-of-7.

The Cardinals, who were ranked fourth in Division IV in the first Associated Press state poll, play next on Tuesday at St. Marys.

Delphos St. John’s 40, New Knoxville 37

Delphos St. John’s pulled out to a 13-7 lead over New Knoxville by the end of the first quarter and then hung on through the rest of Thursday’s MAC game.

New Knoxville cut St. John’s lead to 18-21 at halftime. The teams both scored 11 points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.

Morgan Leffel led the Rangers with 11 points and Taylor Doty scored 10. Paige Gaynier led St. John’s with 17 points.

New Knoxville made 14 field goals to St. John’s eight, but the Bluejays made six 3-pointers compared to the Rangers’ one. Each team made six foul shots.

New Knoxville (6-9, 0-4) returns to action on Thursday for a home game against St. Henry.

Versailles 55, Marion Local 17

Versailles shut down Marion Local on Thursday in a MAC game.

Versailles led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter and increased its lead to 21-6 in the second quarter. The Tigers led 42-11 through three quarters on their way to a 38-point victory.

Hailey McEldowney led Versailles with nine points on Thursday while Caitlin McEldowney scored eight. Alana Pohlman and Natalie Rethman led Marion Local with four points each.

Versailles improved to 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the MAC with the win. The Tigers will play again next Thursday at Fort Recovery.

Anna's Macey Huelskamp, left, looks to get the ball from Fort Loramie's Hattie Meyer during a Shelby County Athletic League game Thursday. The Redskins stay undefeated in the SCAL with a 32-29 win.

Russia beats Houston, Minster stays undefeated