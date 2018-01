ScoresBroadcast.com has announced it will broadcast the Fort Loramie vs. Thurgood Marshall game on Monday at Flyin’ to the Hoop. Webcast time is 1 p.m.

As previously announced, SCORES will broadcast Sidney vs. Versailles on Sunday from Flyin’ to the Hoop. Webcast time is 1 p.m.

On Thursday, SCORES will broadcast a battle between two state-ranked Div. IV girls teams when No. 4 New Bremen travels to No. 1 Minster. The broadcast will begin at 7:10 p.m.

