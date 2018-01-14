Saturday roundup: Anna narrowly loses to St. Henry

ANNA — Anna tried to rally against St. Henry in a nonconference game on Saturday but lost 62-59.

The Rockets trailed 30-20 at halftime but used a 17-14 scoring advantage in the third quarter to cut the deficit to seven points. Anna outscored the Redskins 22-18 in the fourth to cut the final deficit to three points.

St. Henry (9-2, 1-1 Midwest Athletic Conference) made eight 3-pointers in the game while Anna made one. Tyler Schlarman, who led the Redskins with 23 points, made three 3s.

Wyatt Bensman led Anna with 15 points, while Griffin Doseck and Joel Cathcart each added 12. The Rockets made 16-of-25 free-throw attempts and the Redskins made 10-of-17.

Anna (9-3, 4-1 Shelby County Athletic League) plays again next Friday at home against Houston.

Jackson Center 46, New Knoxville 28

New Knoxville jumped out to an 11-10 lead after the first quarter but Jackson Center methodically pulled away from there in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Tigers outscored New Knoxville 12-7 in the second quarter, 10-9 in the third and 14-1 in the fourth.

Aidan Reichert and Bryce Sosby led the Tigers with 11 points each, while Christopher Elchert, Trent Platfoot and Calvin Winner scored six each.

Nathan Tinnerman led the Rangers with 12 points.

Jackson Center (7-4, 3-3 SCAL) travels to Russia on Friday while New Knoxville (4-6, 1-1 Midwest Athletic Conference) plays at Wapakoneta on Tuesday.

New Bremen 55, Covington 40

The Cardinals jumped out in front by 10 points by halftime and cruised to a 55-40 win over Covington in nonconference action on Saturday.

Luke Vonderhaar led New Bremen with 13 points while Grant Hoehne scored 12 and Nolan Bornhorst scored 10. The Cardinals made 18 field goals and 18-of-19 free-throw attempts.

New Bremen led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter and 26-16 at halftime. Covington cut the lead to 36-30 by the end of the third but the Cardinals closed out the game with a 19-10 advantage in the fourth.

Zach Parrett led Covington with nine points.

New Bremen (4-8, 0-2 MAC) plays at Fort Recovery on Monday.

Other scores: Newton 76, Houston 66.

Girls basketball

Jackson Center 52, Lehman Catholic 27

Olivia Clark scored 17 of her game-high 27 points to help the Cavaliers jump out to a 23-10 halftime lead in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Kennadie Reese scored 10 of her 12 points (six from the free-throw line) in the second half to help the Tigers put the game away. Jackson Center outscored Lehman 15-10 in the fourth quarter and 14-7 in the fourth.

Clark brought down 21 rebounds as well.

Rylie McIver led the Cavaliers (5-6, 2-2 Northwest Central Conference) with six points while Carly Edwards and Brogan McIver added five each. Lehman made 8-of-50 field goal attempts (16 percent) and had 17 rebounds.

Jackson Center (6-8, 2-4 Shelby County Athletic League) will play at Russia on Thursday. Lehman plays next on Wednesday at Hardin Northern.

Jackson Center, New Bremen boys earn wins

Staff report