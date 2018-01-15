Posted on by

Boys basketball: Fort Loramie retains top ranking in state AP poll


Minster ranked in Div. IV, Versailles ranked in Div. III

Staff report

Fort Loramie’s Nathan Raterman shoots over Thurgood Marshal’s Anthony McCombs at Flyin’ to the Hoop at Trent Arena in Kettering on Monday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie beats Thurgood Marshall in Flyin’

Big second quarter lifts Minster in Flyin’ to the Hoop

Gordon’s recruiting stock may rise after Flyin’ to the Hoop

Versailles beats Sidney in Flyin’ to the Hoop

Fort Loramie remains at No. 1 in Division IV in the state Associated Press state poll, while Minster and Versailles are ranked in Div. IV and III, respectively.

The undefeated Redskins beat Versailles last Tuesday and have a firmer grip on No. 1 this week. Fort Loramie received 13 of 17 first-place votes.

Versailles fell from No. 3 to No. 8 in Division III. Minster dropped from No. 8 to No. 9, despite an 80-48 win over Coldwater last Tuesday.

Voting was completed before the teams’ games in Flyin’ in the Hoop on Sunday and Monday, though their current records are reflected below.

All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.

DIVISION I
1. Huber Hts. Wayne (17) 11-0 179
2. Solon 9-0 135
3. Cin. Moeller (1) 9-3 107
4. Tol. St. John’s 9-2 88
5. Upper Arlington 10-1 77
6. Garfield Hts. 8-2 67
7. Pickerington N. 9-2 62
8. Cin. Princeton 10-1 55
9. Logan 10-0 54
10. Springfield 11-0 45
(tie) Dublin Coffman 11-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 25. Sylvania Northview 21.

DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (12) 12-0 160
2. Cin. McNicholas (3) 11-0 151
3. Elida 11-0 123
4. Cols. Beechcroft (1) 8-1 97
5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 10-0 83
6. Parma Hts. Holy Name 9-1 66
7. Proctorville Fairland 9-3 50
8. Cols. Eastmoor 9-2 33
9. Cin. Indian Hill 8-1 32
10. Poland Seminary (1) 11-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Zanesville 18. Cin. Hughes 18. Gallipolis Gallia 15. Akr. SVSM 13. Trotwood-Madison 13.

DIVISION III
1. Cols. Ready (7) 11-0 154
2. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (2) 10-0 145
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 10-0 134
4. Cin. Deer Park (2) 10-0 114
5. Oak Hill (1) 12-0 85
6. Leavittsburg Labrae (1) 8-0 84
7. Oregon Stritch (1) 12-1 76
8. Versailles 11-1 50
9. Galion Northmor 11-1 45
10. Archbold 9-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 14.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (13) 12-0 175
2. Hannibal River (1) 9-0 140
3. McDonald (2) 9-1 133
4. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 13-0 101
5. Spring. Cath. Cent. 11-1 95
6. Tol. Christian 10-2 80
7. Tree of Life 9-1 52
8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-2 45
9. Minster 7-2 39
10. St. Henry 9-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 19. Pettisville 16. Pandora-Gilboa 12.

