Boys basketball: Fort Loramie retains top ranking in state AP poll

Fort Loramie remains at No. 1 in Division IV in the state Associated Press state poll, while Minster and Versailles are ranked in Div. IV and III, respectively.

The undefeated Redskins beat Versailles last Tuesday and have a firmer grip on No. 1 this week. Fort Loramie received 13 of 17 first-place votes.

Versailles fell from No. 3 to No. 8 in Division III. Minster dropped from No. 8 to No. 9, despite an 80-48 win over Coldwater last Tuesday.

Voting was completed before the teams’ games in Flyin’ in the Hoop on Sunday and Monday, though their current records are reflected below.

All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.

DIVISION I 1. Huber Hts. Wayne (17) 11-0 179 2. Solon 9-0 135 3. Cin. Moeller (1) 9-3 107 4. Tol. St. John’s 9-2 88 5. Upper Arlington 10-1 77 6. Garfield Hts. 8-2 67 7. Pickerington N. 9-2 62 8. Cin. Princeton 10-1 55 9. Logan 10-0 54 10. Springfield 11-0 45 (tie) Dublin Coffman 11-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 25. Sylvania Northview 21.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (12) 12-0 160 2. Cin. McNicholas (3) 11-0 151 3. Elida 11-0 123 4. Cols. Beechcroft (1) 8-1 97 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 10-0 83 6. Parma Hts. Holy Name 9-1 66 7. Proctorville Fairland 9-3 50 8. Cols. Eastmoor 9-2 33 9. Cin. Indian Hill 8-1 32 10. Poland Seminary (1) 11-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Zanesville 18. Cin. Hughes 18. Gallipolis Gallia 15. Akr. SVSM 13. Trotwood-Madison 13.

DIVISION III 1. Cols. Ready (7) 11-0 154 2. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (2) 10-0 145 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 10-0 134 4. Cin. Deer Park (2) 10-0 114 5. Oak Hill (1) 12-0 85 6. Leavittsburg Labrae (1) 8-0 84 7. Oregon Stritch (1) 12-1 76 8. Versailles 11-1 50 9. Galion Northmor 11-1 45 10. Archbold 9-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 14.

DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (13) 12-0 175 2. Hannibal River (1) 9-0 140 3. McDonald (2) 9-1 133 4. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 13-0 101 5. Spring. Cath. Cent. 11-1 95 6. Tol. Christian 10-2 80 7. Tree of Life 9-1 52 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-2 45 9. Minster 7-2 39 10. St. Henry 9-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 19. Pettisville 16. Pandora-Gilboa 12.

Fort Loramie’s Nathan Raterman shoots over Thurgood Marshal’s Anthony McCombs at Flyin’ to the Hoop at Trent Arena in Kettering on Monday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN011618LorBbbLG5.jpg Fort Loramie’s Nathan Raterman shoots over Thurgood Marshal’s Anthony McCombs at Flyin’ to the Hoop at Trent Arena in Kettering on Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster ranked in Div. IV, Versailles ranked in Div. III