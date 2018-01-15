Spencer Wells named Fort Loramie football coach

Spencer Wells will be Fort Loramie’s next football coach.

Wells, who has been an assistant coach at several schools over the last seven years, was approved by Fort Loramie’s Board of Education on Monday night. He succeeds Whit Parks, who coached the team to two playoff appearances in his three-year stint that produced a 19-13 record.

“During the interview process, it become clear to the committee that Spencer Wells would be an excellent choice for our football program,” Fort Loramie Principal Kreg Hollenbacher said in a release. “He displayed an energy for working with young adults, a passion for the game, an organized and detailed plan for the program — along with demonstrating a thorough understanding of his offense and defensive philosophy.

“In the end, Coach Wells left no doubt that he aligned with all of the priorities we sought to find in our next head football coach.”

The interview committee chose Wells from a pool of multiple, highly-qualified applicants and a three-round interview process.

Wells, who currently resides in Celina, comes to Fort Loramie with seven years of football coaching experience that includes stops at Allen East, Celina, Marion Local and most recently at Wapakoneta under coach Travis Moyer, who amassed a streak of 33 consecutive Western Buckeye League victories earlier this decade.

Wells served as the quarterback coach and pass game coordinator at Wapakoneta. He was also a member of Delphos St. John’s 2005 state championship team.

“Coach Wells’ experience at state level programs as a player and coach are invaluable as he steps into his role as head coach,” Fort Loramie athletic director Damon Smith said. “He understands what it takes to run a championship program, bringing that culture to Fort Loramie will engage and positively challenge our players as they pursue their goals on and off the field. His commitment to education and passion for athletics are energizing at a pivotal time in our programs history.”

Fort Loramie’s interview committee was comprised of a staff member, a community member, a parent, a member of the current football coaching staff, a member of the football boosters, another athletic coach at Loramie, Smith and Hollenbacher.

Parks resigned at Fort Loramie in December. He cited negative results of an anonymous online survey conducted by the district as his reason for resigning.

