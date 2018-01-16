Monday roundup: Fairlawn pulls away from Botkins

SIDNEY — Fairlawn used a big third quarter to pull away from Botkins on Monday night in a 52-43 Shelby County Athletic League win.

The Jets outscored Botkins 14-7 in the third to take a 37-26 lead into the fourth quarter. The Trojans cut into the lead a bit in the fourth, but Fairlawn made nine foul shots in the quarter to help preserve the win.

Luke Hickman led Fairlawn with 20 points while Drew Brautigam scored 14 and Skyler Piper added 10. The Jets made 16-of-23 free-throw attempts and 17 field goals.

Ethan Butcher led Botkins with 11 points, while Tyler Free scored 10 and Spencer Heuker finished with nine. The Trojans made 15-of-23 foul shot attempts and 13 field goals.

Monday’s game was originally scheduled for last Friday but was postponed due to the snow storm that rolled through the area. Fairlawn led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime.

Fairlawn (5-7, 2-5 SCAL) plays at Covington on Friday while Botkins (6-6, 2-5) hosts Fort Loramie.

New Bremen 59, Fort Recovery 55

New Bremen earned its first Midwest Athletic Conference win of the season in part thanks to a big third quarter. The Cardinals outscored Fort Recovery 17-9 in the third quarter and held on in the fourth to win Monday’s game, which was postponed from Friday.

Nolan Bornhorst led the Cardinals with 17 points while Grant Hoehne scored 16 and Koby Paul scored 11. Hoehne brought down nine rebounds, while Luke Vonerhaar led the team with 10 rebounds and scored nine points. New Bremen shot 24 for 54 (44 percent) from the field and 7 for 16 from the free-throw line.

Cade Wendel and Payton Jutte led Fort Recovery (6-5, 0-3 MAC) with 15 points each. The Indians made 18 field goals and made 11-of-18 free-throw attempts.

The Cardinals led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter but Fort Recovery ate into the lead with a 15-13 lead in the second. The Indians outscored New Bremen 23-16 in the fourth, in part thanks to 9 for 12 shooting from the free-throw line. New Bremen shot 4 for 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth.

New Bremen (5-8, 1-2) hosts Minster on Friday.

