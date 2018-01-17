Tuesday roundup: Big third lifts Riverside over Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY — A huge second quarter by Riverside was enough to lift the team to a 43-29 Northwest Central Conference win over Lehman Catholic on Tuesday.

The Pirates outscored Lehman 16-2 in the third quarter to blow the game open. The Cavaliers led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Riverside used a 10-4 advantage in the second to take a one-point lead by halftime.

“The biggest key in tonight’s game was our defense,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Any time you can go back-to-back quarters holding teams to less than five points, you are going to be successful.”

Lehman’s offense got going in the fourth quarter, but an 11-10 scoring advantage didn’t make much of a dent in the final margin.

“Their full court pressure affected us early in the first quarter and then again late in the fourth quarter, so they were able to get some transition layups, but I really liked our ability to contain their guys and disrupt their offense,” Bodenmiller said.

Riverside shot 16 for 31 (51.6 percent) from the field, including 7 for 10 from the 3-point range. The Pirates outrebounded Lehman 26-9.

John Zumberger led Riverside with 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Lane Willoby added 10 and Kyle Knight scored nine. Alonzo Stotler led the team with seven rebounds and Willoby brought down five.

“We had a lot of guys step up in some big moments to knock down some big shots, and really took control of the game in the third quarter,” Bodenmiller said. “Give credit to Lehman, though, their guys fought hard and never gave up.”

Preston Rodgers led Lehman with nine points while Elliott Gilardi added six. Kameron Lee, who leads Lehman with an average of 13 points per game, was scoreless.

The Cavaliers shot 12 for 42 (28.5 percent) from the field.

Riverside (5-6, 3-0 NWCC) returns to action on Friday at Lima Temple Christian while Lehman (2-8) hosts Hardin Northern.

Wapakoneta 55, New Knoxville 43

After a 21-21 halftime tie, Wapakoneta pulled ahead with a 14-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter and put the game away with a 20-15 advantage in the fourth.

Nathan Tinnerman led the Rangers with 14 points while Ben Lammers scored 11 and Jonah Lageman scored eight. Gage Schenk led Wapakoneta with 23.

New Knoxville (4-7, 1-1 Midwest Athletic Conference) plays at St. Henry on Friday.

Girls basketball

Houston 48, Riverside 42

Houston used a 17-9 scoring advantage in the first quarter to jump start a nonconference win on Tuesday.

Houston’s inside duo of Jess and Sarah Monnier were held to eight total points after scoring a combined 32 in a win over Bradford last Saturday.

Stellar play from three guards helped Houston make up for it, though.

Hollie Voisard scored seven of her 10 points and Rebekah New scored six of her 14 in the first quarter to help the Wildcats get out to the big lead. Houston used an 11-10 scoring advantage in the second to push its halftime lead to 28-19.

Riverside outscored Houston 11-7 in the third quarter to narrow the gap to five, but the Wildcats offense got going again in the fourth quarter. Hayden Riesenbeck scored six of her 11 points in the fourth to help lead Houston’s 13-12 advantage.

“As good as our post play was against Bradford, our perimeter play did just as good tonight against Riverside,” Houston coach Brad Allen said. “Riverside did a nice job defensively disrupting our inside play, but our guards responded and took care of things on the outside. I am hoping we can put both together heading into our games against Anna and Botkins later this week.”

The Wildcats (5-9, 2-5 Shelby County Athletic League) have won four out of their last five games. They’ll take their two-game winning streak to Anna on Thursday before hosting Botkins on Saturday.

Marissa Davis led Riverside with 15 points and eight rebounds while Kalin Kreglow scored eight points.

The Pirates (2-9, 2-2 NWCC) host Ansonia on Saturday.

Anna 48, Marion Local 40

The Rockets pulled out to a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and gradually pulled away from Marion Local in a road nonconference game on Tuesday.

Anna led 22-19 at halftime and then used a 16-12 scoring advantage in the third to extend its lead to seven. The Rockets scored eight points from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, which they won 10-9.

Macey Huelskamp led Anna with 14 points (all in the first three quarters) while Abby Gaydosh scored 10 and Breah Kuck and Emma Freytag added eight each. Ella Doseck scored six, including four foul shots in the fourth.

Anna made 17 field goals and 12-of-16 free-throw attempts, while Marion Local made 16 field goals and 4-of-8 foul shots. Kara Evers led the Flyers with 12 points.

Anna (8-6, 4-3 SCAL) has won three of its last four games. The Rockets return home to face Houston on Thursday.

Botkins 59, Fairlawn 21

The Trojans jumped out to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there in a big SCAL win on Tuesday.

Botkins increased its lead to 35-11 at halftime and outscored Fairlawn 9-8 in the third quarter and 15-2 in the fourth.

Paige Lane led Botkins with 17 points while Sarah Bergman added 16. Six other players scored for the Trojans. MaCalla Huelskamp and Lauren Dudgeon led Fairlawn with six points each.

Botkins (7-5, 3-4) made seven 3-pointers and 23 total field goals.

Tuesday’s game was Botkins’ first in 12 days. The Trojans have a busy week ahead, as they host Fort Loramie on Thursday, play at Houston on Saturday and travel to Indian Lake on Monday.

Fairlawn (3-12, 0-7) plays next on Saturday at Fort Loramie.

New Bremen 49, St. Marys 33

The Roughriders jumped out to a 12-11 lead by the end of the first quarter after hitting four 3-pointers, but New Bremen dominated the rest of the game.

The Cardinals outscored St. Marys 11-4 in the second quarter, 13-8 in the third and 14-9 in the fourth quarter. St. Marys made four field goals in the last three quarters, while New Bremen made 14.

Jane Homan led New Bremen with 16 points while Kelly Naylor added 14, including eight in the fourth quarter. Syd Cisco led St. Marys with 10 points, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter.

New Bremen (13-2, 2-2 MAC) plays Thursday at Minster.

