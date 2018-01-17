Sidney bowling update: Yellow Jackets stay atop GWOC North with win over Troy

TROY — Sidney’s boys bowling team stayed atop the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division on Tuesday with a 2,505-2,161 victory over Troy.

Jaxon Rickey led the way for the Yellow Jackets (9-0, 6-0 GWOC North) with a 459 series. Damion Phillis had a 420 series, Harrison Fisher had a 417 series and Austin Simon had a 403 series.

“This was a huge victory tonight,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Troy, Butler, and Sidney were all undefeated going into tonight’s match. This was a great win against a good Troy team. It’s always nice to beat the better teams at their own house.

“We knew we had to stay focused and make good shots all day to come out victorious. The boys did a great job at both of those, and we clicked great as a team. Great win, and now we can look forward to rival Piqua at home on Friday.”

Troy’s girls team beat Sidney 2,369-1,701. Jenna Beatty led the way for the Yellow Jackets (2-7, 2-4) with a 354 series while Camryn Smith had a 317 series and Nickaylee Hastings had a 313 series

“This was our best scoring performance on the season,” Knoop said. “We were facing arguably the best team in the state of Ohio in Troy. But, we still had a good day on the lanes. Camryn and Nickaylee have really improved their games, and they are both having better and better performances. We need to have a good practice on Thursday and shift our focus on trying to defeat Piqua at home on Friday.”

Boys third, girls 12th at Beavercreek Baker Bash

Both teams competed in the Baker Bash at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek on Monday. The format was 10 baker games, with the top eight teams moving on to best two out of three matchplay.

The boys team rolled a 2,064 for the 10 baker games during qualifying. That was good enough for third place out of 22 teams going into matchplay. The Yellow Jackets faced No. 6 seed Napoleon in the first round. Napoleon won the first game, but Sidney won the next two.

The Yellow Jackets then faced Fairmont in the semifinals. Sidney won the first game 213-167, Fairmont won the second game 174-172 and the third game 214-166. Sidney finished in third place.

“We bowled very well all day,” Knoop said. “I told the boys there is nothing to be ashamed of. Looking at the big picture, the last three tournaments we have finished second, first and now third. That’s been an amazing display the past few tournaments. I feel as if we have great depth this season, and that makes my life so much easier making adjustments.”

The girls team rolled a 1,472 for the 10 games of qualifying and did not qualify for matchplay. The Yellow Jackets finished 12th.

“That is one of our better finishes during a tournament,” Knoop said. “Middle of the pack with a lot of good teams is nothing to be ashamed about. It seems as if every tournament the girls keep improving, which is nice to see. I think we are gaining more and more confidence each time we go out there. Just got to keep making good shots, and executing on spares.”

