Wednesday roundup: Lehman Catholic girls roll to 59-25 win

DOLA — Lehman Catholic jumped out to a huge lead over Hardin Northern in a Northwest Central Conference game on Wednesday and cruised to a 59-25 win.

The Cavaliers took an 18-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and then used a 20-9 scoring advantage in the second to take a 38-12 lead by halftime. Hardin Northern outscored Lehman 9-8 in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers finished the game off with a 13-4 lead in the fourth quarter.

Lauren McFarland led Lehman with 13 points and five steals and had four rebounds. Grace Monnin had 10 points and a team-high six rebounds, while Carly Edwards also scored 10 points.

Rylie McIver had five rebounds and four steals for the Cavaliers and Brogan McIver dished out three assists. Lehman shot 24-of-57 (42 percent) from the field and had 25 rebounds.

Maddie Grappy led Hardin Northern with 15 points.

Lehman (6-7, 3-2 NWCC) will play at Mississinawa Valley on Saturday.

Riverside bowling teams beat Valley View

Riverside traveled to Valley View for a match on Wednesday, and both teams came away with wins.

The Pirates’ girls team won 1,328-1,315. Angela Walters led Riverside with a 265 series and Kaylyn Wren had a 149 game.

Riverside’s boys also won 1,810-1,721. Jacob McKee was high series with a 325 and Hunter Russell added a 175 game along with Kaleb Mescher with a 158 game.

Riverside will play Saturday at West Carrollton’s Pirate Challenge at Poelking South Lanes.

Cavaliers jump out to 18-3 lead over Hardin Northern