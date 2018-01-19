Thursday roundup: Russia earns close win over Jackson Center

RUSSIA — There weren’t many points scored in a Shelby County Athletic League game between Russia and Jackson Center on Thursday, but the Raiders scored enough in the fourth quarter earn a 27-21 win.

Russia outscored the Tigers 13-5 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 16-14 deficit and earn the win. The Raiders improved to 13-3 overall and 7-1 in the SCAL, while Jackson Center fell to 6-9 and 2-5.

Laurissa Poling led Russia with 10 points, while Whitney Pleiman and Jenna Cordonnier each scored five. Poling scored eight in the fourth quarter, while Cordonnier scored five.

Russia led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and 10-5 at halftime. The Tigers used an 11-4 advantage in the third to build a two-point lead.

Olivia Clark led Jackson Center with seven points, while Katie Sosby scored six on two 3-pointers.

Russia hosts Tri-Village (13-3) on Monday in a nonconference showdown. Jackson Center hosts Anna on Saturday.

Fort Loramie 60, Botkins 36

Seven players lit up the scoreboard in the first quarter to help the Redskins take a 17-10 lead, and the team followed with a 17-7 advantage in the second to put the game away early.

Fort Loramie was 7 for 9 from the floor in the first quarter. Taylor Ratermann was 3 for 4 (including 2 for 2 from beyond the arc) in the second, in which she scored eight points. Ratermann finished the game with 18 points and four assists.

Kennedi Gephart also had a good night of shooting as she connected on 50 percent of her shots to finish with 10 points. Kenzie Hoelscher had eight points and seven rebounds and Jadyn Puthoff led the team with five steals.

The Redskins connected on 7-of-15 3-pointers (46 percent) and 17-of-29 shots from two-point range (58 percent).

Botkins shot 8 for 22 (36 percent) from the field but made 19-of-24 free throws. Sarah Bergman led the team with 13 points and Grace Homan chipped in eight.

The Redskins outscored the Trojans 12-6 in the third and 14-13 in the fourth.

Fort Loramie is now 11-4 overall and 8-0 in the SCAL. The Redskins and will play Fairlawn at home on Saturday. Botkins (7-6, 3-5) plays at Houston on Saturday.

Anna 54, Houston 36

Houston stayed close to Anna in the first quarter in Thursday’s SCAL matchup, but the Rockets gradually pulled away from there.

Anna used a 15-8 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a 23-13 halftime lead and then outscored Houston 15-10 in the third quarter and 18-13 in the fourth.

The Rockets made 19 field goals and 12-of-16 free-throw attempts, while Houston made 12 field goals and 7-of-12 free throws.

Macey Huelskamp led Anna with 11 points, while Jada Rowland scored nine and Mackenzie Scully and Ella Doseck added eight each. Morgan Ely and Rebekah New led the Wildcats with nine point each.

Anna (9-6, 5-3) plays next on Saturday at Jackson Center while Houston (5-10, 2-6) hosts Botkins.

Versailles 44, Fort Recovery 30

It was a matchup of state-ranked teams in Midwest Athletic Conference action Thursday at Fort Recovery. Versailles is ranked second in Div. III, and Fort Recovery is ranked 10th in D-IV.

The Tigers improved to 15-2 overall and 6-0 in the MAC, while Fort Recovery dropped to 11-2 overall and 4-1 in the MAC.

Versailles had a 14-4 advantage in the second quarter to stretch a 13-7 lead to 27-11. The Tigers led 29-17 after three quarters.

Danielle Winner had a big game for Versailles, hitting 8-of-15 shots and scoring 16 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

Kami McEldowney added seven, Ellen Peters netted six and Caitlin McEldowney scored five. Lindsey Winner had five rebounds.

Grace Thien led Fort Recovery with 14.

Versailles was 19-of-47 from the floor for 40 percent, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range for 43 percent. The Tigers made 3-of-6 from the line for 50 percent.

Fort Recovery was 13-of-39 from the floor for 33 percent, including 4-of-11 from behind the arc for 27 percent. The Indians missed both of their free throw attempts.

Versailles won the battle of the boards 30-27 and had 11 turnovers to Fort Recovery’s 18.

The Tigers, now 4-0 against teams currently ranked in the AP Poll, host Celina on Saturday before a showdown with the top-ranked Minster on Thursday.

St. Henry 47, New Knoxville 38

The Redskins used a 9-3 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to put away New Knoxville in a MAC game on Thursday.

St. Henry led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, but New Knoxville used an 18-15 scoring advantage in the second to pull within 26-24 at halftime. St. Henry outscored New Knoxville 12-11 in the third quarter.

Erin Scott led New Knoxville (6-10, 0-5) with 15 points while Hannah Neuman scored 10. Nikki Keller led St. Henry with 14.

The Rangers play again next Tuesday at Wapakoneta.

Fort Loramie, Anna, Versailles, New Knoxville earn wins