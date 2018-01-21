Saturday roundup: Sidney wins big at Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY — Lehman kept pace with Sidney for a quarter in a nonconference game on Saturday but the Yellow Jackets ran away in the second.

Sidney used a 19-8 second quarter advantage to take a 34-20 halftime lead and cruised to a 69-44 win. Sidney pushed the final margin up with a 19-15 advantage in the third and a 16-9 advantage in the fourth.

Devan Rogers led Sidney with 19 points while Ratez Robers scored 16, Andre Gordon scored 15 and Darren Taborn scored 10. Preston Rodgers and Logan Bunker led Lehman with 12 points.

Sidney shot 27 for 49 (55.1 percent) from the field and had 33 rebounds and 21 assists.

Sidney (9-5, 6-2 GWOC American North) hosts Stebbins on Tuesday in nonconferece action. Lehman Catholic (3-8) travels to Houston on Tuesday.

Marion Local 60, Jackson Center 29

The Flyers jumped out to a 28-10 halftime lead and put the game away with a 23-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Trent Platfoot and Aidan Reichert led the Tigers with 12 points each. Jackson Center (7-6, 3-4 SCAL) hosts Anna on Friday.

Other scores: Anna 71, Miami East 23; Fairlawn 51, Newton 45; Houston at Covington.

Girls basketball

Botkins 39, Houston 38

Botkins scored the last nine points of a Shelby County Athletic League game at Houston on Saturday to earn the close win.

With 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, Houston had possession and Sarah Monnier got fouled and made the first free throw of a one-and-one to put Houston up by 36-30.

After Monnier missed the second free throw, Jessie Monnier got the rebound. Morgan Ely was fouled soon after to put Houston up 38-30.

Botkins guard Paige Lane responded on the next possession and drained a 3-pointer with 1:22, cutting the lead to 38-33. Botkins forced a stop on the next possession but missed its next shot. Houston’s Hayden Riesenbeck was fouled on the rebound and missed the front end of a one-and-one with 1:09 left.

Sarah Bergmen drove through the lane with 56 seconds left and converted a 3-point play to cut the lead 38-36.

Houston’s Morgan Ely got fouled with :43 left and missed both free throws. With 35 seconds left, Bergman scored on a layup for Botkins to tie it 38-38.

Houston was called for a five-second count on the inbounds try with 26 seconds left, setting up the last possession for Botkins.

With two seconds left, Bergman shot a 3 and missed, however right before the buzzer Houston was called for a foul on the rebound. Tara Greve went to the free-throw line where she made a shot to give Botkins the one-point victory.

Bergman led Botkins with 19 points, while Lane finished with 16. Hollie Voisard scored 12 for the Wildcats while Morgan Ely scored 10. The teams combined for 13 3-pointers.

“I was very happy with the way our team played today,” Houston coach Brad Allen said. “We battled and fought hard. The win could have gone to either team. Hollie and Morgan shot the ball well and played very good defense.

“Give Botkins credit, they battled back in the closing minutes of the game. From my point of view I didn’t see the contact on the rebound attempt and it was unfortunate for us that the call was made. Hats off to Greve for making that pressure free throw.”

Houston (5-11, 2-7 SCAL) returns to action on Thursday at Fairlawn, while Botkins (8-6, 4-5) plays Monday at Indian Lake.

Fort Loramie 67, Fairlawn 21

Fort Loramie ran away from Fairlawn early to earn an SCAL victory on Saturday. The Redskins led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and 39-6 at halftime.

Kenzie Hoelscher scored 12 points for the Redskins while Kennedi Gephart added 11 and Abby Holthaus and Marissa Meiring scored 10 each. Fort Loramie shot 30 for 62 (40 percent) from the field.

Lauren Dudgeon led Fairlawn with six points. The Jets shot 6 for 23 (26 percent) from the field.

Fort Loramie (12-4, 9-0) plays again next Saturday at home against Miami East, while Fairlawn (3-13, 0-8) hosts Riverside on Tuesday.

Saturday’s win was the 375th of coach Carla Siegel’s career, which moves her into the OHSAA’s list for all-time wins. She’s currently No. 38.

Anna 36, Jackson Center 11

Anna held Jackson Center to three field goals and cruised to an SCAL win on Saturday.

The Rockets led 8-6 after the first quarter but put the game away with a 13-2 scoring advantage in the second quarter. Anna outscored Jackson Center 7-0 in the third and 8-3 in the fourth.

Macey Huelskamp led Anna with 15 points while Breah Kuck added nine. The Rockets made 12 field goals and 7-of-14 foul shots.

Olivia Clark and Madilyn Platfoot led Jackson Center with four points each. The Tigers made 5-of-9 free-throw attempts.

Anna (10-6, 6-3) hosts Russia on Thursday while Jackson Center (6-10, 2-6) plays at Botkins.

Lehman Catholic 68, Mississinawa Valley 25

Lehman Catholic girls basketball team rolled to a road win over Mississinawa Valley on Saturday.

Lehman led 26-9, 41-15 and 52-22 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren McFarland had 17 points, hitting 8-of-12 shots from the floor. Grace Monnin had 12 points, six rebounds and five steals while Brogan McIver had eight points and three steals. Anna Cianciolo had seven points, three assists and five steals.

Lehman (7-7, 3-2 Northwest Central Conference) hosts Ridgemont Thursday.

Versailles 65, Celina 23

Versailles prepped for a showdown for first place in the MAC on Thursday with a home romp over Celina Saturday.

Versailles, ranked second in the state in Division III, will host Minster, ranked first in the state in D-IV, on Thursday. Both teams go into the game unbeaten in the MAC.

Versailles, 16-1, got a big game from Kami McEldowney on Saturday and led 12-4, 31-13 and 49-17 at the quarter breaks.

McEldowney made five of Versailles’ eight 3-point field goals and scored 23 points. She had 20 in the first two quarters. Hailey McEldowney added 10 points and Danielle Winner scored nine.

Riverside 62, Ansonia 61 OT

Marissa Davis scored eight points in overtime and Leah Kelsey hit the game-winning shot to help Riverside beat Ansonia in nonconference action on Saturday.

Davis, who scored a game-high 31, scored six points in the fourth. Riverside jumped out to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter but Ansonia cut the lead to 26-21 by halftime and tied the score 37-37 by the end of the third quarter.

Shelby Giles added 14 points for Riverside and led the team with 10 rebounds. Kelsey finished with five points.

Botkins edges Houston, Anna and Fort Loramie win in SCAL action